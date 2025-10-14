Malta Takes The Next Step In AI Regulation

AI Regulation - Malta

Malta has just marked another milestone in its journey toward responsible artificial intelligence governance. Following last year's amendments to the Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA) Act, which opened the door to AI oversight, the next chapter is now here.

The Government of Malta has published two significant new Legal Notices: L.N. 226 of 2025 under the Malta Digital Innovation Authority Act and L.N. 227 of 2025 under the Data Protection Act. With these regulations, Malta is now officially implementing the EU Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act).

Under these measures, the MDIA and the Office of the Information and Data Protection Commissioner (IDPC) have been assigned clear supervisory and enforcement roles. Together, they will oversee how AI systems are developed, deployed, and used in line with European standards. Read the new regulations here.

In essence, these Legal Notices bring Malta's legal framework fully in line with the EU's AI Act requirements. They establish clear lines of accountability and define how the new standards will apply to local businesses, innovators, and technology providers.

This development represents a major step forward in building trust, transparency, and accountability in AI while promoting innovation and sustainable growth in Malta's digital ecosystem.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.