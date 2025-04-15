AI: regulating without stifling it, Ticino Management, April 2025 Newspaper

Switzerland chose its approach with respect to AI: the Convention on Artificial Intelligence of the Council of Europe will in principle be implemented into Swiss legislation thorough specific amendments to the current legislative framework rather than through the enactment of ad hoc regulation similar to the EU AI Act. The article outlines what are the objectives of the Swiss government in the field of AI and which changes may be implemented in the years to come.

