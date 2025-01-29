ARTICLE
29 January 2025

EU's New Product Liability Rules: Game-Changer For AI & Software Businesses

KG
Kyriakides Georgopoulos Law Firm

Contributor

Greece Technology
Irene Kyriakides,Victoria Mertikopoulou,Soulia Natalia
+2 Authors

On November 18th, 2024, Directive 2024/2853 on Liability for Defective Products ("PLD") was published in the Official Journal of the EU.

PLD shall replace Directive 85/374, after 40 years from its entry into force, in order to align with the emergence of ground-breaking technologies, such as AI.

It is part of EU's AI Strategy (along with Regulation 2024/1689 known as "AI Act" and the Proposal for AI Liability Directive, known as "ALID").

The EU's updated product liability rules transform how businesses handle software and AI. Key takeaways:

  • Software = Product: Software, including SaaS and cloud-based tools, is now considered a product. Defects can trigger liability, just like physical goods.
  • AI Liability: AI developers are accountable as manufacturers. Liability applies to defects in AI systems, including those arising from self-learning capabilities or unsafe algorithms.
  • Cybersecurity Risks: Failing to provide updates to address cybersecurity vulnerabilities makes manufacturers liable for damages caused by unsafe products.
  • Open-Source Software: Open-source is excluded unless integrated into a commercial product, transferring liability to the manufacturer of the final product.
  • Smart Services Included: Integrated digital services, like AI-driven health monitors, are treated as components, with liability for defects falling on manufacturers.
  • Easier Claims for Complex Tech: Victims of AI or software-related damages need only demonstrate the likelihood of a defect and its link to the harm caused.
  • Broader Scope: Includes digital manufacturing files and AI products that evolve post-sale, ensuring accountability across the product lifecycle.

Countdown to 2026: The Directive takes full effect on 9 December 2026. Businesses have two years to adapt to these groundbreaking rules, ensuring compliance and minimizing liability risks.

Stay ahead—innovate responsibly!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Irene Kyriakides
Irene Kyriakides
Photo of Victoria Mertikopoulou
Victoria Mertikopoulou
Photo of Vasiliki (Vicky) Kriketou
Vasiliki (Vicky) Kriketou
Person photo placeholder
Soulia Natalia
Photo of Terpsithea Papanikolaou
Terpsithea Papanikolaou
