EU AI Act Implementation Timeline

The European Union's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act is the first comprehensive regulatory framework for AI systems globally. It mandates specific obligations based on risk categories, with high-risk AI systems facing the strictest rules, including conformity assessments, transparency, and post-market surveillance.

The act entered into force on August 1, 2024, but its prohibitions will be phased in overtime. The first set of regulations, which take effect in February 2025, ban certain "unacceptable risk" AI systems (e.g., those that involve social scoring and biometric categorization). This is followed by a wave of obligations over the next two to three years, with full compliance for high-risk AI systems expected by 2027. Non-compliance could lead to significant penalties, with fines reaching up to €35 million or 7% of global turnover, underscoring the importance of early preparation. Those involved in general-purpose (GP) AI may have to take additional steps (e.g., develop of codes of practice by 2025), and may be subject to specific provisions for GPAI models and systems.

The timeline below highlights critical dates when prohibitions take effect. To assess your risk level, see our piece "How to Determine Your Risk Category and What It Means to Be High-Risk."

