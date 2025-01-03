ARTICLE
3 January 2025

CSSF Issues New AML/CFT FAQ On Asset Side Due Diligence Obligations

Harneys

Contributor

Luxembourg Government, Public Sector
Vanessa Molloy
On 13 December 2024, Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) released a new FAQ addressing Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) on the asset side due diligence requirements under CSSF Regulation No. 12-02.

The FAQ clarifies that for securities admitted to trading on a regulated market, professionals can fulfil their due diligence obligations by demonstrating, upon request, that the securities are indeed admitted to trading on such a market. This streamlined approach simplifies compliance for professionals handling these types of securities.

Additionally, the FAQ provides guidance on the required frequency of AML/CFT checks for other assets that are not admitted to trading on a regulated market, offering further clarity for entities navigating due diligence requirements.

CSSF's FAQ's can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

