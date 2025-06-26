Auction For The Concession Of 18 Mineral Perimeters Launched In Romania

June 2025 – Romania's National Regulatory Authority for Mining, Petroleum and Geological Storage of Carbon Dioxide (ANRMPSG) has announced a new bidding procedure for 18 exploration concessions, as outlined in Order no. 280/2025, published in the Official Gazette of Romania on 10 June 2025.

This bidding round includes mineral deposits such as limestone (industrial and construction alike), dolerite, salt, lignite, coal, tar sand, polymetallic ore (including gold-silver ore), graphite and feldspar. The concession areas are primarily located in Western Romania (Caras-Severin, Hunedoara, Mehedinti, Valcea, Gorj and Bihor counties), with additional sites in Wallachia and Moldavia.

Romanian and international companies interested in participating must submit their offers by 15 September 2025.

The offers must include various documents and information, including company details, proof of financial capability and technical documentation.

To prepare the bids, ANRMPSG provides access to geological data and information upon written request from the interested legal entity. This access is granted in accordance with the legislation on classified information, upon signing a confidentiality agreement and paying certain fees.

