ARTICLE
26 June 2025

Auction For The Concession Of 18 Mineral Perimeters Launched In Romania

K
Kinstellar

Contributor

Kinstellar logo
Kinstellar acts as trusted legal counsel to leading investors across Emerging Europe and Central Asia. With offices in 11 jurisdictions and over 350 local and international lawyers, we deliver consistent, joined-up legal advice and assistance across diverse regional markets – together with the know-how and experience to champion your interests while minimising exposure to risk.
Explore Firm Details
Romania's National Regulatory Authority for Mining, Petroleum and Geological Storage of Carbon Dioxide (ANRMPSG) has announced a new bidding procedure for 18 exploration concessions...
Romania Energy and Natural Resources
Iustinian Captariu,Ioana Criste, and Andreea Vladareanu
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

June 2025 – Romania's National Regulatory Authority for Mining, Petroleum and Geological Storage of Carbon Dioxide (ANRMPSG) has announced a new bidding procedure for 18 exploration concessions, as outlined in Order no. 280/2025, published in the Official Gazette of Romania on 10 June 2025.

This bidding round includes mineral deposits such as limestone (industrial and construction alike), dolerite, salt, lignite, coal, tar sand, polymetallic ore (including gold-silver ore), graphite and feldspar. The concession areas are primarily located in Western Romania (Caras-Severin, Hunedoara, Mehedinti, Valcea, Gorj and Bihor counties), with additional sites in Wallachia and Moldavia.

Romanian and international companies interested in participating must submit their offers by 15 September 2025.

The offers must include various documents and information, including company details, proof of financial capability and technical documentation.

To prepare the bids, ANRMPSG provides access to geological data and information upon written request from the interested legal entity. This access is granted in accordance with the legislation on classified information, upon signing a confidentiality agreement and paying certain fees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Iustinian Captariu
Iustinian Captariu
Photo of Ioana Criste
Ioana Criste
Photo of Andreea Vladareanu
Andreea Vladareanu
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More