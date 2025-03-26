Para versión en español, haga clic aquí

On March 13, 2025, several amendments to the Amparo Law were published. These amendments intend to harmonize the Amparo Law with the recent modifications made to the structure and operation of the Federal Judicial System. The changes include:

Establishing that rulings in which amparo is granted against any law will only benefit the party who filed the respective lawsuit and cannot be extended to the rest of the persons. It is important that companies or individuals proceed in court against each authority or legislative act they consider unconstitutional.

Applying the new National Code of Civil and Family Procedures, which recently entered effect for the entire country, supplementarily to the Amparo Law.

Eliminating all references and attributions corresponding to the two Chambers of the Supreme Court as these were dissolved, and now the Supreme Court will only be integrated by a Plenum.

Eliminating references to the Federal Judiciary Board as the administrative and disciplinary officer of the Federal Judicial System replaced by the Judicial Administrative Body and the Court of Judicial Discipline.

Updating of the amounts owed in fines and eliminating references to the general minimum wage as a basis for calculation; Fines will now be calculated based on the Measurement and Updating Unit (Unidad de Medida y Actualización).

Using inclusive language in the wording of the various articles of the law.

Reforma a la Ley de Amparo

El 13 de marzo de 2025 se publicaron diversas reformas a la Ley de Amparo. Dichas reformas buscan armonizar esa ley con las recientes modificaciones que se hicieron a la estructura y funcionamiento del Poder Judicial de la Federación. Los cambios son, en esencia, los siguientes:

Se estableció expresamente que las sentencias en las que se otorga el amparo contra normas generales (leyes) solo beneficiarán a las personas que promovieron el juicio respectivo, por lo que el beneficio no se puede extender al resto de las personas, por lo tanto, es importante que las empresas o personas físicas acudan al juicio contra cada acto que consideren como inconstitucional.

Se hace referencia al nuevo Código Nacional de Procedimientos Civiles y Familiares mismo que recientemente entró en vigor para todo el País, lo anterior es relevante puesto que ahora dicho Código se aplicará supletoriamente a la Ley de Amparo.

Se eliminaron todas las referencias y atribuciones correspondientes a las dos Salas de la Suprema Corte puesto que éstas desaparecieron, siendo que ahora la Corte estará integrada solamente por un Pleno.

Se eliminan las referencias al Consejo de la Judicatura Federal como órgano administrativo y disciplinario del Poder Judicial ya que fue sustituido con el Órgano de Administración Judicial y el Tribunal de Disciplina Judicial.

Por lo que hace a las multas, éstas fueron actualizadas en montos y, además, se eliminaron las referencias al salario mínimo general como base para el cálculo, ahora dichas multas se calcularán con base en la Unidad de Medida y Actualización (UMA).

Se emplea un lenguaje inclusivo en la redacción de los diversos artículos de la ley.

