22 May 2025

Gradual Implementation Of The National Code Of Civil And Family Procedure In Mexico City: Key Dates And Broader Impact

Although the National Code of Civil and Family Procedure (CNPCyF) was enacted on June 8, 2023, its implementation will be gradual.
Although the National Code of Civil and Family Procedure (CNPCyF) was enacted on June 8, 2023, its implementation will be gradual. At both the federal and state levels, its entry into force depends on each judicial branch requesting the corresponding declaration of enforceability from the federal or local congress. The deadline for this to happen is April 1, 2027. At the federal level, this declaration has not yet been issued.

In Mexico City, the declaration has already been published, which resulted in the abrogation of the local Code of Civil Procedure. However, the CNPCyF will be applied gradually, with a distinction between civil and family matters. In civil matters, the key effective dates are:

  • December 1, 2024: applicable to oral special mortgage and oral residential lease proceedings.
  • June 1, 2025: applicable to voluntary jurisdiction, interim relief, and oral executive proceedings.
  • November 15, 2025: applicable to ordinary oral civil proceedings, enforcement proceedings, and all other cases not previously mentioned. This date will also mark the start of its supplementary application to other laws.

Additionally, on November 29, 2024, a decree was published amending various legal provisions in Mexico City to harmonize them with the CNPCyF. This reform is significant, as it lays the groundwork for the Code to be applied on a supplementary basis in administrative proceedings, including at the federal level. However, its concrete implementation in this area remains pending and will require close monitoring.

At OLIVARES, our civil and administrative litigation team continues to closely analyze these reforms and the evolving structure of the Mexican justice system, ensuring that our clients receive strategic, up-to-date, and top-tier legal representation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

