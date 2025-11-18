ARTICLE
18 November 2025

2026 Economic Package And Tax Reform

VW
Mexico Tax
Alejandro Torres,Luis Enrique Torres,Adrián Rodríguez
+1 Authors
On November 7, 2025, the decrees issued by President Claudia Sheimbaum, were published in the evening edition of the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), enacting the Federal Revenue Law for 2026 and amending the Federal Tax Code, the Special Tax on Production and Services Law, and the Federal Rights Law.

In this analysis, we share the main considerations and final amendments to each of the aforementioned legal frameworks.

To read more, please click here to download the complete newsletter in PDF format.

Authors
Photo of Alejandro Torres
Alejandro Torres
Photo of Luis Enrique Torres
Luis Enrique Torres
Photo of Eric Palacios
Eric Palacios
Photo of Adrián Rodríguez
Adrián Rodríguez
