ARTICLE
3 October 2025

The Impact Exchange: The Mexico Alternative: What American Business Needs To Know (Podcast)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
On this episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse sits down with Ankura's Horacio Gomez, a market strategy expert and transformational leader...
Mexico Strategy
John Frehse and Horacio Gomez

Ready to challenge some stereotypes about Mexico's workforce?

On this episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse sits down with Ankura's Horacio Gomez, a market strategy expert and transformational leader, to discuss the highly skilled and innovative labor force driving industry in Mexico. They explore the opportunities in healthcare, education, and digital transformation, and why American businesses should look southward for opportunities and growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John Frehse
John Frehse
Photo of Horacio Gomez
Horacio Gomez
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More