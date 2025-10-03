The Impact Exchange: The Mexico Alternative: What American Business Needs To Know (Podcast)

On this episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse sits down with Ankura's Horacio Gomez, a market strategy expert and transformational leader...

Ready to challenge some stereotypes about Mexico's workforce?

On this episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse sits down with Ankura's Horacio Gomez, a market strategy expert and transformational leader, to discuss the highly skilled and innovative labor force driving industry in Mexico. They explore the opportunities in healthcare, education, and digital transformation, and why American businesses should look southward for opportunities and growth.

