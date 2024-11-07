Mexico Enacts General Rules For The Investment Project Registry

As mentioned in our August 2023 Alert, Mexico recently established a single-window investor portal and investment project registry ("Registry" or "RUPI"). Through this window, potential investors may obtain information concerning the federal, state, and municipal approvals to the investment.

The Rules aim to regulate the operation of the Registry and the issuance of an enrollment certificate for the investment.

The Registry seeks to make available to investors a guidance and support mechanism and assistance by the Ministry of Economy regarding the procedures and regulations applicable to investment projects equal to or exceeding USD $100,000,000 registered with the Registry.

To issue the enrollment certificate, the Ministry of Economy verifies alignment of the project with the strategies and priorities of the National Development Plan and the industrial policy established by the federal government, and that the necessary information about the project and the investor has been submitted.

Investors who obtain the enrollment certificate may immediately access from the assistance by the Ministry of Economy regarding the federal procedures applicable to the project, which includes the following:

A list of requisite action, both general and by economic sector, according to the activity of the investment project;

A work plan to assist in the investment project; and

Periodic follow-up on the progress of federal filings.

The support may have a variable duration of one to five years, depending on the type and amount of the investment, with the possibility of a one-time extension.

The support does not imply a reduction in the requirements or response times for the filings, nor does it guarantee favorable resolutions.

Additional information (in Spanish) regarding the Single Window for Investors and the Investment Project Registry is available at https://ventanillaunica.economia.gob.mx/.

