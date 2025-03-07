Antidumping Investigation On Aluminum Profiles And Bars From China

Today, March 5th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on imports of Aluminum Profiles from China, in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Domestic Industry

The antidumping investigation was requested by Indalum, S.A. de C.V. and Cuprum, S.A. de C.V.

Investigated Product

The product under investigation is non-hollow or solid aluminum profiles and aluminum bars and rods, of any dimension, shape or form, whether or not finished, such as painted or anodized, or unfinished..

Tariff Items

Aluminum profiles are imported into national territory under tariff items 7604.10.02, 7604.10.99, 7604.29.01, 7604.29.02 and 7604.29.99 of the Mexican Law of General Import and Export Tariffs.

Normal Value

The Ministry used the constructed normal value methodology for China because it considered that domestic sales are not in the ordinary course of trade.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

The Ministry of Economy determined that the period of investigation is from July 1st, 2023, to June 30th, 2024.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

The Ministry of Economy established that the period of analysis is going to be that from 1st July 2021 to 30th June 2024.

Deadline

The deadline to participate in the investigation is 15th April 2025. A deadline extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

