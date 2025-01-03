Antidumping Investigation On Pineapple In Syrup From Thailand, Indonesia, And Philippines

On December 20th, 2024, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the notice of initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on imports of Pineapple in Syrup from Thailand, Indonesia, and Philippines in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Domestic Industry

The antidumping investigation was requested by Productos Santa Mónica, S.A. de C.V. and Sabormex, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Investigated Product

Pineapple prepared or preserved in a covering liquid (clarified juice or syrup). It is generically known as pineapple in syrup or canned pineapple, while technically or commercially as pineapple prepared or preserved in its juice, even with the addition of sugar or another sweetener. It is sold in slices and pieces in different sizes, which are identified by different trade names, such as bits, pieces or tid bits.

Tariff Item

Pineapple in syrup is imported into national territory under tariff item 2008.20.01 of the Mexican Law of General Import and Export Tariffs.

Normal Value

The Ministry resorted to prices references for the normal value in Philippines and Indonesia, and to the constructed normal value for Thailand.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

The Ministry of Economy determined that the period of investigation is from April 1st, 2023, to March 31st, 2024. The period of investigation is the timelapse used to analyze whether the investigated product imports were done under dumping.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

The Ministry of Economy established that the period of analysis is going to be that from April 1st, 2021, to March 31st, 2024. This timeframe will be used to determine an injury to the domestic producers of clear floated glass

Deadline

The last day for exporters and producers to submit its information to participate in this antidumping investigation is February 13th, 2025. A deadline extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

The list of producers and exporters listed in the antidumping investigation are the following:

Thailand Chalong Co. Ltd. 55/5 Moo 5 Wat Prangern- Tessabarnbangyai 11 Zip Code 11140, Nonthaburi, Thailand Kodanmal Group Co. Ltd. Sukhumvit Road 158/2-4, Soi 33 Klongton Nua, Wattana Zip Code 10110, Bangkok, Thailand Natural Fruit Co. Ltd. Nhongtatam A. Pranburi 179/12 Moo 11 T Zip Code 77120, Prachuap Kiri Khan, Thailand Pranburi Hotei Co. Ltd. Nhongtatam Pranburi 179/4, Moo 4 Zip Code 77120, Prachuap Kiri Khan, Thailand Prime Products Industry Co. Ltd. Debaratna Road No. 163 ext. 589, floor 32, Central City Tower Zip Code 10260, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand Siam Agro-Food Industry Public Company Limited Sukhumvit 21 (Asoke) Road, 50 GMM Grammy Place Fl 17, Klong Toei Nuea, Wattana, Code 10110, Bangkok, Thailand Takerng Pineapple Industrial Co. Ltd. Phetkasem Road 220 Moo 6 Sam Roi Yot, Zip Code 77180, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand V&K Pineapple Canning Co. Ltd. Nongpanchan 99/9 Moo 7 T Zip Code 70180, Ratchaburi, Thailand

Philippines Indonesia Philpack Corporation 9th Avenue 30th Street Bonifacio Global City Zip Code 01634, Taguig, Philippines Pt. Great Giant Pineapple Jl. Jendral Sudirman Kav. No. 71 Sequis Tower Level 39 – 40 Zip Code 12190, Yakarta, Indonesia

Traders from other countries Cervantes Distributor Inc. 471 W. Lambert Road, Suite 100 Zip Code 92821, Brea, California, United States of America Lotus Seafood Inc. Ord Way Oceanside 1865 Zip Code 92056, California, United States of America

