Unprecedented Nullification Of The Biannual Public Tender Formedicine Procurement.

Following up on our March newsletter No. 5, on April 8, 2025, the Ministry for AntiCorruption and Good Government declared the nullity of the entire public tender for

the 2025–2026 consolidated procurement of medicines, coordinated by BIRMEX,

and ordered the procedure to be restarted based on a new market investigation.

The resolution declaring nullity was based on irregularities detected by the Ministry,

mainly due to breaches of the tender terms and formal errors during the process,

including:

Inconsistencies in the minimum bid percentages established in the call and

its annexes.

Improper fiscal and technical requirements imposed on participants.

Irregularities related to requirements involving exclusive rights or patents.

Additionally, the same resolution highlights that:

All previously issued supply orders will be honored, as well as requests for

purchase orders.

The rights of awarded companies will be respected, and institutions must

pay for all products that have been delivered and accepted.

In cases where no overpricing was identified, a new direct award will be

given to the previously selected supplier.

In cases involving pricing irregularities, a new bidding process will be carried

out to determine a new awardee.

out to determine a new awardee. Current contracts will be terminated early to allow for the new procedure.

However, until such termination occurs, contracts must be fulfilled to avoid

penalties.

Awards made by direct assignment were not affected by this resolution.

The decision does not identify or sanction any specific company, nor does it affect

their right to participate in future tenders. However, sanctions against government

officials or companies cannot be ruled out in the future.

Companies that consider themselves affected may challenge the resolution.

However, as this is a general measure that impacts all awarded companies equally,

legal challenges are considered unlikely to succeed.

At OLIVARES, we are closely monitoring this development and remain available to

assist our clients in preparing for the new process, evaluating whether to challenge

the resolution, and ensuring regulatory compliance in an increasingly rigorous

environment.

