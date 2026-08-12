New Mexico Will Hold August 18, 2026, Webinar On How Public Can Provide Input On The Future Of PFAS Protections For Consumers

New Mexico's Environment Department is opening public participation in reviewing the PFAS Protection Act, which regulates per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in consumer products. The state will gather input through a public webinar and comment portal to inform recommendations on whether exemptions, including the fluoropolymer exemption, should be retained, modified, or removed.

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On August 7, 2026, the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) announced that it will host a public webinar on August 18, 2026, “to explain how the public can participate in the state’s review of the PFAS Protection Act, which regulates per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in consumer products.” As reported in our February 23, 2026, blog item, on February 18, 2026, the New Mexico legislature passed House Joint Memorial (HJM) 3, requesting that the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board (NMEIB) and NMED provide a report on the implementation of the 2025 PFAS Protection Act and recommendations to improve consumer protections from PFAS. HJM 3 requests that NMED develop a report on the public health, environmental, and economic risks of the exemptions codified in the Act and provide recommendations to the legislature “regarding whether such exemptions, such as the exemption for fluoropolymers, should be continued, modified or removed.” In its August 7, 2026, announcement, NMED notes that the 2026 final rule implementing the PFAS Protection Act “require[s] educational labels on many consumer products sold in New Mexico that contain intentionally added PFAS, while phasing out other products containing intentionally added PFAS.” Registration for the August 18, 2026, webinar is open. In addition, NMED will open a public comment portal on August 18, 2026, to gather public input to inform the HJM 3 reports. NMED states that it will present its preliminary findings to the Radiation and Hazardous Waste Interim Committee on November 5, 2026, and submit a final report to the legislature by August 1, 2027.

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