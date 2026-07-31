New Mexico Confirms That PFAS Labeling And Reporting Requirements Do Not Apply To Industrial Products

New Mexico's Environment Department has clarified the scope of its controversial PFAS labeling requirements for consumer products, addressing concerns about which products fall under the January 1, 2027 deadline. The agency's recent guidance specifically defines the boundaries between consumer and industrial products subject to the state's PFAS Protection Act regulations.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.

Article Insights

Bergeson & Campbell are most popular: within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Technology topic(s)

As we reported in our May 4, 2026, memorandum , on May 5, 2026, the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) issued a final rule on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in consumer products. The most controversial and burdensome part of the rule has been a labeling requirement for products manufactured after January 1, 2027. This week, an NMED representative stated that “[i]t is NMED’s position that the scope is limited to consumer products as that term is defined in the PFAS Protection Act, which means industrial products are not subject to reporting requirements or labeling requirements.” The PFAS Protection Act defines “consumer product” as “a tangible personal property that is distributed in commerce and normally used for personal, family or household use, including product categories that are normally used in households but designed for or sold to businesses, such as commercial carpet or floor waxes.” NMED recently posted guidance documents and responses to frequently asked questions for manufacturers. More information on these materials is available in our July 17, 2026, memorandum.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.