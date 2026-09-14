Prepare The Business, Not Just The Family

New CLM White Paper on Legal Readiness for Mexican Family Enterprises

Nine in ten Mexican businesses are family-controlled — and the generation that built them is transitioning at scale. Most families spend years perfecting the protocolo familiar, the shareholders’ agreement, the board. Almost none spend that same effort on the legal condition of the business those documents exist to protect.

In our new white paper, Carter Ledyard & Milburn’s cross-border M&A and family enterprise team lays out why every route through a generational transition — a sale, a loan, a private equity recapitalization, even the decision to keep the company — runs through the same gate: legal readiness.

Inside, we cover:

The Mexican Diligence Test — the operational, tax, labor, revenue, asset, and compliance issues that surface the moment outside money looks closely

— the operational, tax, labor, revenue, asset, and compliance issues that surface the moment outside money looks closely Cross-Border Findings — why a company can be fully compliant under Mexican law and still stall an American buyer, from FCPA succession liability to beneficial ownership screening, IP chain-of-title gaps, and U.S. tax exposure for U.S.-connected family members

— why a company can be fully compliant under Mexican law and still stall an American buyer, from FCPA succession liability to beneficial ownership screening, IP chain-of-title gaps, and U.S. tax exposure for U.S.-connected family members The Field Beyond Keep-or-Sell — five structures families overlook, including professional management with continued family ownership, cross-border debt, PE recapitalization, and SPACs

— five structures families overlook, including professional management with continued family ownership, cross-border debt, PE recapitalization, and SPACs Where to Start — what a legal-readiness assessment actually involves, and the two items that can’t be built under deal pressure

The takeaway: preparation isn’t a decision to sell. It’s the precondition to every option — including the choice to hold the company for another generation.

Request your copy by contacting Edmundo Elias-Loyola, Bryan J. Hall, or Karen T. Schiele at Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP.