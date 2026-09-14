ARTICLE
14 September 2026

Prepare The Business, Not Just The Family

CL
Carter Ledyard & Milburn

Contributor

Carter Ledyard & Milburn logo
Carter Ledyard & Milburn is a New York-based law firm with a strong focus on litigation, corporate transactions, real estate, and trusts and estates. We have a ratio of partners to associates of about one to one, and provide personal, partner-level attention to all clients and matters, large and small. This forms part of our Partners for Your Business® commitment, together with the focus we place on providing counseling to help advance the business interests of our clients.
Explore Firm Details
Nine in ten Mexican businesses are family-controlled, and as the founding generation transitions, most families focus on governance documents while overlooking a critical factor: the legal condition of the business itself. Carter Ledyard & Milburn's new white paper reveals why legal readiness is the gateway to every succession option—from sales and recapitalization to continued family ownership—and what families must address before deal pressure arrives.
Mexico Corporate/Commercial Law
Edmundo Elias-Loyola,Bryan Hall, and Karen Schiele
Edmundo Elias-Loyola’s articles from Carter Ledyard & Milburn are most popular:
  • in South America
  • in South America
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Media & Information and Retail & Leisure industries
Carter Ledyard & Milburn are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking, Immigration and Criminal Law topic(s)

New CLM White Paper on Legal Readiness for Mexican Family Enterprises

Nine in ten Mexican businesses are family-controlled — and the generation that built them is transitioning at scale. Most families spend years perfecting the protocolo familiar, the shareholders’ agreement, the board. Almost none spend that same effort on the legal condition of the business those documents exist to protect.

In our new white paper, Carter Ledyard & Milburn’s cross-border M&A and family enterprise team lays out why every route through a generational transition — a sale, a loan, a private equity recapitalization, even the decision to keep the company — runs through the same gate: legal readiness.

Inside, we cover:

  • The Mexican Diligence Test — the operational, tax, labor, revenue, asset, and compliance issues that surface the moment outside money looks closely
  • Cross-Border Findings — why a company can be fully compliant under Mexican law and still stall an American buyer, from FCPA succession liability to beneficial ownership screening, IP chain-of-title gaps, and U.S. tax exposure for U.S.-connected family members
  • The Field Beyond Keep-or-Sell — five structures families overlook, including professional management with continued family ownership, cross-border debt, PE recapitalization, and SPACs
  • Where to Start — what a legal-readiness assessment actually involves, and the two items that can’t be built under deal pressure

The takeaway: preparation isn’t a decision to sell. It’s the precondition to every option — including the choice to hold the company for another generation.

Request your copy by contacting Edmundo Elias-LoyolaBryan J. Hall, or Karen T. Schiele at Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Edmundo Elias-Loyola
Edmundo Elias-Loyola
Photo of Bryan Hall
Bryan Hall
Photo of Karen Schiele
Karen Schiele
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More