Reform To The Mexico City Civil Code Regarding Digitalization Of Legal Acts

On August 20, 2026, the “Decree amending Article 1834 of the Civil Code for the Federal District” was published in the Mexico City Official Gazette. This reform unifies the rules on the use of electronic means in contracts, without altering the previously applicable legal regime.

On August 20, 2026, the “Decree amending Article 1834 of the Civil Code for the Federal District” was published in the Mexico City Official Gazette. This reform unifies the rules on the use of electronic means in contracts, without altering the previously applicable legal regime.

1. Validity of the use of electronic means

The reform confirms that the written-form requirement is deemed satisfied when electronic, optical, or any other technological means are used.

For these means to be valid, the information must be kept in its entirety, be attributable to the signatories, and remain accessible for future consultation.

2. Digital notarial protocol

As already provided in the Civil Code, where the law requires a legal act to be formalized before a notary public, the reform allows this to be done through a digital protocol.

3. Verification through two-dimensional codes

As already provided in the Civil Code, to facilitate verification of documents, the use of twodimensional data matrices (commonly known as QR codes) or similar existing or future technologies is authorized.

4. Implications

In general terms, this reform is a shift in wording rather than in substance, which simplifies processes. The prior legal framework already recognized the validity of the Advanced Electronic Signature and Electronic Signature, with legal equivalence to a handwritten signature.

What changed is primarily the language: the reform now allows the use of electronic, optical, or any other technological means to satisfy the written-form requirement, subject to the conditions of integrity, attributability, and accessibility.

This provides greater regulatory clarity but does not alter the status quo for those already using advanced electronic signatures or digital notarial protocols. If your company does not yet use advanced electronic signatures, you now have more robust regulatory support to adopt them. This makes it an ideal time to review internal electronic signature and document retention policies to ensure compliance with the principles of integrity, attributability, and accessibility.

5. In practice

For transactions, those already operating with advanced electronic signature platforms will see no material change.

For due diligence and records management, the requirement that information be “accessible for future consultation” reinforces the need for digital vaults, though this is not new for those already complying with standards such as NOM-151.

For litigation, the debate in courts will continue to focus on proving the integrity and attributability of electronic documents. However, this reform does not transform the evidentiary landscape.

The reform entered into force on August 21, 2026.

In summary, the practical impact of the reform is limited for those who were already using the digital tools available under the prior legal framework. Nonetheless, it provides greater regulatory certainty regarding their application and enforcement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.