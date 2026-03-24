Thailand’s Digital Platform Services Regulatory Roadmap For 2026

Thailand’s Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), which describes itself as a “co-creation regulator” working collaboratively with industry rather than imposing top-down rules...

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Thailand’s Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), which describes itself as a “co-creation regulator” working collaboratively with industry rather than imposing top-down rules, has unveiled its regulatory roadmap for digital platform businesses under the Royal Decree on Digital Platform Service Businesses B.E. 2565 (2022). The 2026 regulatory approach is guided by three core principles—“practicable, verifiable, shared responsibility”—aimed at elevating digital services to be safe, transparent, and fair. These principles inform ETDA’s 2026 priorities, which focus on three key dimensions: product and service standards on platforms, fair competition and fee transparency, and online fraud prevention.

Product and Service Standards

ETDA’s 2026 agenda addresses product and service standards across several platform categories:

Online marketplace platforms. The Notification on Additional Measures for Online Marketplace Platforms under Section 18(2) came into force on December 31, 2025, designating 21 marketplace platforms that must verify products and merchants. Among other obligations, covered platforms must remove or suspend substandard products under the “notice and take down” principle. The ETDA has collaborated with the Food and Drug Administration and the Thai Industrial Standards Institute to develop inspection manuals and coordinate compliance procedures.

The Notification on Additional Measures for Online Marketplace Platforms under Section 18(2) came into force on December 31, 2025, designating 21 marketplace platforms that must verify products and merchants. Among other obligations, covered platforms must remove or suspend substandard products under the “notice and take down” principle. The ETDA has collaborated with the Food and Drug Administration and the Thai Industrial Standards Institute to develop inspection manuals and coordinate compliance procedures. Social commerce. The ETDA is preparing a new notification under Section 18(2) specifically targeting social commerce platforms with sales support functions, aiming to align regulation with evolving digital market conditions.

The ETDA is preparing a new notification under Section 18(2) specifically targeting social commerce platforms with sales support functions, aiming to align regulation with evolving digital market conditions. Ride sharing. Since the postponement of the deadline to comply with the ETDA’s notification on ride-sharing platforms to March 31, 2026, the ETDA has supported drivers in registering with the Department of Land Transport through the Driver Verify registration system, which has already issued certifications to approximately 27,900 riders. The ETDA is also examining structural issues relating to appropriate insurance packages, motorcycle engine capacity expansion, and fair leasing fees and contract transfer costs in coordination with the Department of Land Transport, the Office of Insurance Commission, the Bank of Thailand, and platform operators.

Since the postponement of the deadline to comply with the ETDA’s notification on ride-sharing platforms to March 31, 2026, the ETDA has supported drivers in registering with the Department of Land Transport through the Driver Verify registration system, which has already issued certifications to approximately 27,900 riders. The ETDA is also examining structural issues relating to appropriate insurance packages, motorcycle engine capacity expansion, and fair leasing fees and contract transfer costs in coordination with the Department of Land Transport, the Office of Insurance Commission, the Bank of Thailand, and platform operators. Self-regulation for high-risk products. The ETDA is facilitating the collaborative development of minimum standards for high-risk products such as firearms, SIM boxes, and e-cigarettes. The framework covers verification, screening, alerts, suspension, and case management, with pilot testing of self-regulatory mechanisms planned before any mandatory rules are issued.

The ETDA is facilitating the collaborative development of minimum standards for high-risk products such as firearms, SIM boxes, and e-cigarettes. The framework covers verification, screening, alerts, suspension, and case management, with pilot testing of self-regulatory mechanisms planned before any mandatory rules are issued. Space sharing (short-term rentals). The ETDA is considering regulatory approaches for short-term rental platforms under the Royal Decree on Digital Platform Service Businesses, and is in discussions with the Department of Provincial Administration to balance law enforcement, safety concerns, and stakeholder impacts.

Competition and Fee Transparency

The ETDA is advancing work on two fronts relating to fair competition and fee transparency on digital platforms:

E-commerce fees. The ETDA is studying e-commerce platform fee structures to clarify cost components and the minimum returns for sellers, with draft guidelines to be proposed to the Joint Committee under the Royal Decree on Digital Platform Service Businesses for enhanced transparency and fairness.

The ETDA is studying e-commerce platform fee structures to clarify cost components and the minimum returns for sellers, with draft guidelines to be proposed to the Joint Committee under the Royal Decree on Digital Platform Service Businesses for enhanced transparency and fairness. Logistics services. The Trade Competition Commission has been designated as the primary regulator for logistics services on digital platforms. The ETDA has paused issuing notifications on this matter but continues to monitor consumer impacts closely.

Online Fraud Prevention

The ETDA has released a draft notification on measures to prevent technology crimes for social media service providers under the “mule account” emergency decree. The draft notification would require risk-based identity verification for sellers and advertisers on social media platforms. Enhanced verification requirements would apply in certain circumstances—including where an advertiser has a history of user complaints or has previously violated the platform’s terms of service. Additional requirements, including data retention obligations, are also likely to be introduced. If finalized in its current form, the notification would take effect 180 days after publication in the Government Gazette.

Looking Ahead

Digital platform operators in Thailand should adopt a holistic and forward-looking approach to compliance by assessing whether they qualify as an online marketplace, social media platform, or other covered category, and identifying gaps against new requirements. In particular, the 21 designated online marketplace platforms must implement notice-and-takedown procedures, including systems for merchant and product verification and the removal of substandard offerings. Social media platforms with features that may fall under social commerce should prepare for risk-based identity verification requirements for sellers and advertisers. Operators should also closely monitor evolving regulations on ride sharing, social commerce, and self-regulatory frameworks for high-risk products.

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