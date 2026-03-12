Thai SEC Heightens Enforcement Against Cross-Border Digital Asset Platforms

Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 250 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a criminal complaint against a licensed digital asset broker, its overseas trading platform, and its executives for allegedly operating an unlicensed digital asset exchange targeting Thai customers. The case marks an escalation in the SEC's enforcement efforts against unlicensed offshore platforms that attempt to serve Thai users through local licensed entities.

Criminal Complaint

On February 20, 2026, the SEC filed a criminal complaint with the Economic Crime Suppression Division against a local licensed digital asset broker, its overseas global trading platform, and its executives. The SEC alleges that the parties violated the Digital Asset Business Emergency Decree B.E. 2561 (2018) by cooperatively operating a digital asset exchange business on a cross-border basis since 2023 without the required SEC license.

According to the SEC, the local broker promoted the overseas platform's services to the public through Thai-language posts on social media channels, with services available exclusively to customers residing in Thailand. Access to the global platform was provided through the local broker's website and mobile application. Customers who registered for the local broker's services were automatically granted access to the global platform without having to undergo a separate identity verification process. The SEC also found that the local broker provided back-office system support services to the global platform.

The SEC considers these activities to constitute joint operation of an unlicensed digital asset exchange. The former executives of the local broker are being held liable as the responsible persons during the relevant period. The SEC emphasized that the complaint initiates the criminal process, and the decision to prosecute or convict the accused parties will ultimately be made by law enforcement authorities and the criminal courts.

Platform Blocking

The SEC has also coordinated with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to block public access to the global platform under the Emergency Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crime (No. 2) B.E. 2568 (2025). Access is expected to be restricted beginning March 22, 2026. The SEC has cautioned current users in Thailand to take appropriate steps regarding their digital assets held on the platform before the blocking date and reiterated its warning against using the services of unlicensed digital asset operators.

Key Takeaway

This enforcement action reflects the SEC's heightened scrutiny of unlicensed offshore digital asset platforms and demonstrates that such platforms may not rely on local licensed entities to offer cross-border trading services targeting Thai users.

