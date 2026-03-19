Thailand Adds Digital Asset Operators To Institutional Investor Definition

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has broadened the definition of institutional investors, expanded the types of qualifying investments, and updated financial qualification thresholds for various investor categories through a revised notification on the definitions of institutional investors, ultra-high net worth investors, and high net worth investors.

The amended framework, which came into force on March 1, 2026, adds digital asset business operators, investment planners, and investment consultants to the roster of entities recognized as institutional investors, and broadens the definition of investment to account for digital tokens.

Expanded Definition of Institutional Investors

Under the SEC's revised notification, the category of institutional investors now expressly includes digital asset business operators licensed under the Royal Decree on Digital Asset Businesses B.E. 2561 (2018). This addition recognizes the growing role of digital asset platforms and service providers in Thailand's investment ecosystem and aligns the regulatory treatment of digital markets with that of traditional markets.

The definition of institutional investors now also encompasses investment planners and investment consultants approved by the SEC. Previously, only SEC-approved investment analysts held this status; the expansion covers a broader scope of professionals who possess comparable expertise and experience in evaluating investment opportunities.

Broadened Investment Definition

The revised framework now defines investment to mean direct or indirect investment in a wider range of assets beyond deposits. Specifically, the definition covers:

Securities under the Securities and Exchange Act

Derivatives under the Derivatives Act

Investment tokens offered to the public

Government-issued digital tokens (G-tokens) as specified in a separate SEC notification

This expansion ensures that financial status assessments reflect the full spectrum of an investor's holdings, including emerging digital assets.

Updated Financial Qualification Thresholds

The amended SEC notification also provides updated qualification thresholds for angel investors, ultra-high net worth investors, and high net worth investors. While the core criteria remain anchored in knowledge or experience and financial standing, the updated thresholds have been recalibrated. For instance, an individual angel investor (together with their spouse) must have net assets of at least THB 50 million, annual income of at least THB 4 million, or investment holdings of at least THB 10 million, or THB 20 million including deposits. Corporate angel investors must meet shareholder equity of at least THB 100 million, or investment holdings of at least THB 20 million, or THB 40 million including deposits. Similar adjustments apply to ultra-high net worth and high net worth investor categories.

Impact on Market Participants

These regulatory updates create significant opportunities across Thailand's capital markets. The expanded definition of "investment," encompassing securities, derivatives, and investment tokens, allows investors to leverage a broader portfolio when meeting qualification thresholds, giving them greater flexibility in demonstrating their financial standing. For digital asset business operators and other newly recognized institutional investors, this means enhanced access to a wider and more diverse range of investment sources and products. Securities issuers and investment service providers also stand to benefit, as the reforms expand the pool of sophisticated investors available to participate in Thai capital markets offerings.

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