Amendments To Malta's Maritime Laws & Regulations

Both the Merchant Shipping Act and the Maritime Labour Convention has enacted significant amendments that aim to modernise maritime regulations and enhance protections for seafarers. Below is a summary of the key amendments:

1. Bareboat Charterer Definition Expanded

A bareboat charterer is now explicitly defined as a lessee with full control over a vessel, including the appointment of crew.

However, they are prohibited from selling or mortgaging the ship.

2. Modernised Communication with Shipowners

Notices can now be sent via email instead of registered mail, streamlining communication and reducing administrative burdens.

3. New Compliance Requirements

Ships must now display their IMO number as per international conventions.

Vessels under construction must have a keel identification number for better tracking and regulatory compliance.

4. Changes to Ship Registration Age Limits

The maximum age for first-time ship registration has been reduced from 25 years to 20 years.

Ships already under the Maltese flag before reaching 20 years remain unaffected.

5. Upfront Payment of Fees

Both initial registration fees and annual fees must now be paid upfront before a certificate of registry is issued.

6. Strengthened Legal Framework for Mortgages & Finance Charters

Finance charter instruments are now officially recognised as valid and enforceable security interests.

Foreign-registered ship mortgages can now be recognised and registered in Malta without requiring deregistration from the original registry.

Mortgages on ships under construction are now permitted, offering greater financial security for lenders and investors.

If a ship is sold by court order, all previous mortgages and finance instruments are automatically discharged, simplifying transactions for buyers.

7. Expanded Mortgage Rights & Court Powers

Mortgages can now secure multiple obligations, including future debts, as long as a maximum amount is specified in the agreement.

Courts now have greater power to intervene in mortgage disputes upon request by a mortgagee.

8. Administrative Functions Transferred to Registrar-General

Several ministerial functions have been transferred to the Registrar-General, expediting processes related to ship registration, mortgages, and compliance.

What This Means for the Industry

These amendments modernise Malta's maritime regulatory framework, ensuring alignment with international standards, improving efficiency, and enhancing financial security in ship ownership, registration, and financing.