DPA Microphones A/S Acquires Austrian Audio GmbH

DPA Microphones A/S, private equity-owned by Palladio Holding, has acquired a majority stake in Austrian Audio GmbH, a Vienna-based developer and manufacturer of premium audio equipment. The acquisition unites two leading brands in the professional audio industry, broadening their product offerings for sound engineers in sectors such as broadcasting, music, theater, live events and recording studios.

This strategic expansion enhances DPA Microphones A/S' position in the high-end audio market. Austrian Audio GmbH brings a complementary product portfolio that widens the range of offerings and, together, the brands will design and develop sophisticated, professional audio solutions that meet the evolving demands within the acoustical and digital fields, all while prioritising the user experience.

Founded in 2017 by former AKG Vienna employees, Austrian Audio GmbH builds on that heritage to deliver exquisite, high-quality audio products that are renowned for engineering excellence.