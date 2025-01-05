Spreading Cheer: Axis And BLCR's Festive Charitable Initiative (Video)

At Axis, the festive season is a time for connecting and giving back to our community. This December, the Axis ESG and EDI Working Groups partnered with BLCR to spearhead a special initiative to spread holiday cheer.

Through a vibrant fundraising food sale and a collection drive for Association Amour et Espoir, a nonprofit in La Gaulette, our joint efforts brought joy to underprivileged children. These simple acts of kindness reflect our shared commitment to the community and align with our ESG and EDI objectives.

Watch the video to experience these heartwarming moments and see how small gestures, powered by collaboration, can create a significant impact.

Let's continue to spread joy and hope, fostering meaningful change where it matters most.

