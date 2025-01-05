ARTICLE
5 January 2025

Spreading Cheer: Axis And BLCR's Festive Charitable Initiative (Video)

AF
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd

Contributor

AXIS Fiduciary Ltd logo
Axis Fiduciary Ltd (“Axis”) is a specialist service provider offering a full spectrum of corporate, fiduciary and fund services to a diversified client base. We set up companies, trusts, funds, foundations, partnerships and other legal entities and provide the necessary fiduciary, corporate, secretarial, administration, accounting, tax and other ancillary and support services. Axis is licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius as a Management Company. We also has a presence in Seychelles
Explore Firm Details
At Axis, the festive season is a time for connecting and giving back to our community. This December, the Axis ESG and EDI Working Groups partnered with BLCR to spearhead a special initiative to spread holiday cheer.
Mauritius Law Department Performance
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd

At Axis, the festive season is a time for connecting and giving back to our community. This December, the Axis ESG and EDI Working Groups partnered with BLCR to spearhead a special initiative to spread holiday cheer.

Through a vibrant fundraising food sale and a collection drive for Association Amour et Espoir, a nonprofit in La Gaulette, our joint efforts brought joy to underprivileged children. These simple acts of kindness reflect our shared commitment to the community and align with our ESG and EDI objectives.

Watch the video to experience these heartwarming moments and see how small gestures, powered by collaboration, can create a significant impact.

Let's continue to spread joy and hope, fostering meaningful change where it matters most.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More