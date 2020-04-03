See below our latest updates concerning the legal and business implications of the situation. We will continue to publish insightful commentaries, so please check back frequently or get in touch with our lawyers for further information.
Can Employers Terminate Employees Due to COVID-19?
With the recent outbreak of the COVID–19 Virus, the hardest hit are establishments within the hospitality, health and education industry, with many restaurants, gym and many other small businesses being forced to shut their doors temporarily or at least downscale their production and/or services drastically.
Authored by Associate Nour Gemayel
Virtual Attendance of Shareholders and Board Meetings
Due to various restrictions in place to address the impact of COVID-19, shareholders and managers of corporate bodies are considering alternative arrangements to ensure business continuity for their various activities.
Authored by Partner Rima Mrad
Dubai Courts Postpone all Judicial Hearings
Dubai courts in its Resolution No. (30) of 2020 issued on March 17, 2020 concerning the adjournment of judicial hearings and working remotely (the "Resolution") decided on postponing all judicial hearings for the Court of Cassation, the Court of Appeal, and the First Instance Courts, and suspending testimonies and documentation of personal status from Sunday 22/03/2020 until Thursday 16/04/2020.
Authored by Partner Haytham Alieh
DIFC Courts to Operate Remotely
In an effort to protect the health and wellbeing of the Judges, Registry Team and Court Users, DIFC Courts in a communication sent on Tuesday March 17, 2020 to all Registered Practitioners and Court Users announced that the DIFC Courts and its Registry will operate completely on a remote basis. The decision applies to all Court levels and Services within the DIFC Courts and Registry.
Authored by Partner Haytham Alieh
DIFC Wills Service Centre to Stop Appointments
As a result of the developing COVID-19 situation, the DIFC Wills Service Centre has made the decision to stop accepting appointments at their offices from now until April 26th 2020. This closure may be extended beyond this date subject to change depending on any further Government directives.
Authored by Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, John Peacock
Central Bank Stimulus Package
What is the recently announced Targeted Economic Support Scheme? The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has launched a AED100 billion ($27.2 billion) stimulus scheme to contain the economic repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak and a subsequent drop in economic activity in the UAE. This scheme called the "Targeted Economic Support Scheme" is made up of AED50 billion ($13.6 billion) from CBUAE funds through collateralized loans at zero cost to all banks operating in the UAE and AED50 billion ($13.6 billion) of funds freed from banks' capital buffers.
Authored by Partner Arsalan Tariq and Associate Musab Iftikhar
