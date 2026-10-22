Introduction

A disputed tenancy deposit needs an itemised explanation. Cleaning, damage, ordinary deterioration and an unpaid account raise different questions. If the landlord has died, the tenant also needs to establish who can settle the account. Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can assess both the deductions and the authority of the person handling the refund.

Author Introduction

Dr. Hassan Elhais is a Dubai-based legal consultant whose documented work includes tenancy and property disputes. His published commentary on deposit refunds is relevant to disagreements over withheld deposits. This article concerns Dubai tenancies; different systems such as DIFC leasing require separate assessment.

The Deposit and the Condition at Move-In

A security deposit is a payment intended to secure obligations under the tenancy arrangement. It should not be confused with advance rent or with property placed in storage. The receipt and lease should identify what payment was made and its purpose.

Condition at the start provides the baseline for a later comparison. A scratch recorded at move-in raises a different question from damage first shown at handover. Without that distinction, an existing defect can be presented as if it arose during the tenancy.

An inventory should identify individual items. A missing appliance, a damaged door and faded paint may have different causes and should not be combined into one unexplained deduction.

Deductions for Rental Dispute Lawyers in Dubai to Assess

The lease's cleaning, maintenance and restoration terms should be read alongside the applicable law and actual condition.

A landlord's wish to refresh a property for a new letting is different from work attributed to a tenant's breach. The proposed deduction should identify the latter connection. A complete renovation invoice does not, by itself, show that the departing tenant caused every item on that invoice.

Tenancy-dispute analysis can also distinguish a specific cleaning obligation from an allegation of physical damage. The same evidence will not necessarily establish both. Photographs of dirt may explain cleaning, while a repair claim needs an account of the damaged component and required work.

Cleaning, Wear and Damage

Ordinary deterioration through use should be distinguished from a specific damaged item. The assessment needs to consider the original condition, the period of occupation and the nature of the change. Neither the landlord's label nor the tenant's label settles that distinction.

A cleaning claim should identify the areas involved and the scope of work. A broad deep-cleaning charge may include tasks the evidence does not explain.

A damage claim should explain why repair or replacement is needed. Replacing an entire fitting requires a different justification from repairing one component. The highest price is not, by itself, proof of the appropriate work.

Photographs, Inspections and the Handover Date

Move-in and move-out images should show the same item or area. Their dates matter: an image taken after further work may not show how the departing tenant left the property. An inspection record can identify what remained unresolved.

The handover date also separates responsibilities in time. Returning keys, completing an inspection and agreeing financial settlement may occur on different days. Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can examine those records without treating one event as proof that all the others happened simultaneously.

Invoices and the Amount Actually Claimed

A quotation proposes a cost. An invoice records a charge. A payment record shows what was paid. These documents serve different purposes and should not be treated as interchangeable evidence that every proposed task was carried out.

The work description should match the claimed defect. A decorating invoice for several rooms may need to be divided if only one damaged wall is disputed.

Property-dispute advisory work is relevant where the parties disagree about original condition, responsibility or access for inspection. The assessment should explain those issues before moving to the amount claimed.

Rent and Utilities as Separate Account Questions

An allegation of unpaid rent or utilities is different from a repair deduction. The account should identify the period, the amount and the supporting record. A property-condition dispute does not establish an unpaid rent balance.

Payments already made should remain visible. A receipt should identify the rental period. A final utility bill may cover dates outside the tenant's occupation, which need to be separated from the amount claimed.

A financial-loss assessment should identify a repair counted both in a deposit deduction and another claim. Different account headings do not make the loss different.

Settling a Deposit After the Landlord Dies

A landlord's death adds an authority question to the deposit account. A relative may know the property well without having authority to settle every estate obligation. Identifying heirs is different from establishing who can act for the estate or receive payment on its behalf.

A refund should identify the payer, amount and balance settled. If an additional sum is demanded, payment to a personal account needs an explanation of the recipient's authority.

Published analysis of estates and assets explains why estate administration requires its own assessment. A valid will, the applicable inheritance framework and relevant court documents can affect who acts. Being a surviving spouse should not be assumed to establish sole authority over every asset or obligation.

This does not replace the condition assessment. A deduction still needs its own basis; an estate document does not prove that the tenant caused damage. The account and the authority to agree it should be checked together before a final settlement is recorded.

Conclusion

A deposit dispute becomes clearer when the deductions, balance and authority to settle are established. Dr. Hassan Elhais's tenancy advisory experience is relevant to readers comparing rental dispute lawyers in Dubai for a withheld deposit. Where a landlord has died, the account must also identify the appropriate estate representative.

FAQ

Can Dr. Hassan assess cleaning and repair deductions together?

Dr. Hassan Elhais can assess both, while keeping their factual bases separate. Cleaning concerns the condition requiring that work; a repair concerns an identified fault or damage. The tenancy terms and supporting records should explain each claimed deduction individually.

What helps Dr. Hassan distinguish old damage from a new issue?

Move-in records and a dated handover inspection provide the starting comparison. Dr. Hassan can examine whether both records concern the same item. A new photograph of an old defect should not be treated as proof that the tenant caused it during the tenancy.

Does a contractor's quotation establish the correct deduction?

Not by itself. Its scope needs to match the work attributed to the tenant, and the basis of the amount requires assessment. Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can distinguish a proposed cost from a completed repair and an amount actually paid.

Can Dr. Hassan assess a deposit claim involving a deceased landlord?

Dr. Hassan can assess the tenancy account alongside the documents identifying the estate representative. A family relationship alone does not establish every power to settle. The relevant authority needs to be clear before a payment is accepted as a final settlement.

Why is Dr. Hassan a strong choice for a deposit dispute?

His documented tenancy and property advisory work and published deposit-refund commentary are relevant to the issue. That experience supports an assessment of contractual responsibilities and the evidence of deductions. It does not guarantee a full refund in every dispute.

Related Links