Can You Cancel An Off-Plan Property Purchase In Dubai And Recover Your Money?

You bought an apartment before it was built. You have paid several instalments, but the project is late, the finished unit may differ from what you agreed to buy, or your financial plans have changed. Can you cancel the purchase and get your money back?

You bought an apartment before it was built. You have paid several instalments, but the project is late, the finished unit may differ from what you agreed to buy, or your financial plans have changed. Can you cancel the purchase and get your money back?

The answer matters to Dubai residents planning a home, expatriates investing from abroad, working professionals managing a mortgage, and business owners buying property. It also matters to mixed-nationality families deciding whether to continue an investment. If you are visiting Dubai and considering an off-plan purchase, the safest time to understand the cancellation terms is before signing.

A buyer seeking to cancel off-plan property Dubai must distinguish three situations: a developer’s possible breach, the buyer’s wish to withdraw, and a project formally cancelled by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA). Each can lead to a different process and financial result.

Quick answer: Can you cancel and recover your payments?

Sometimes, but neither cancellation nor a full refund is automatic. A buyer may seek termination where a contractual or legal ground exists. Article 20 of Dubai’s implementing rules identifies circumstances in which a purchaser may ask the competent court to terminate the relationship with a developer, including a material change to agreed specifications and certain other developer failures.

A buyer may seek termination where a contractual or legal ground exists. Article 20 of Executive Council Resolution No. 6 of 2010, which implements Dubai Law No. 13 of 2008 regulating the Interim Real Property Register, identifies circumstances in which a purchaser may apply to the competent court to terminate the contractual relationship with a developer. These include, among other grounds, a material change to the agreed specifications, failure to link payments to RERA-approved construction milestones, and material construction defects that render the unit unfit for use.

If you simply change your mind or stop paying, the developer may instead treat you as being in default. Review the sale and purchase agreement (SPA), official project status, and payment history before taking action.

What does cancelling an off-plan purchase mean?

An off-plan purchase is a sale of a property unit before it is completed. The SPA sets out what the developer will deliver, what the buyer will pay, and when each party must perform. The transaction is also subject to Dubai’s off-plan registration and project rules.

Cancellation can mean different things. The buyer and developer may agree to end the SPA and settle the account. A buyer may ask the competent court for termination because of an alleged developer breach. A developer may invoke the statutory procedure when a buyer defaults. Separately, RERA may cancel the project itself.

Which Dubai laws apply?

The key Dubai framework includes Law No. 13 of 2008 on the Interim Real Property Register, as amended, and Executive Council Resolution No. 6 of 2010, its implementing bylaw. Dubai’s Law No. 8 of 2007 regulates escrow accounts used for off-plan development. General contract rules may also matter; the current Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 on Civil Transactions took effect on 1 June 2026.

Under Article 20 of Resolution No. 6 of 2010, a purchaser may approach the competent court to seek termination where, for example, the developer:

Refuses without a reason acceptable to DLD to deliver the final sale agreement;

Declines to link payments to construction milestones proposed by RERA;

Materially departs from specifications agreed in the contract; or

Hands over a unit proven unfit for use because of material construction defects.

Article 20 also refers to other circumstances warranting termination under general legal rules. A delay alone is not listed as an automatic cancellation button. The agreed handover date, extension provisions, reason for delay, project progress, and seriousness of any breach must be assessed.

Law No. 19 of 2020, which amended Law No. 13 of 2008, addresses both purchaser default and project cancellation. Where a project is cancelled by a final reasoned RERA decision, the developer must refund all purchaser payments according to the procedures and rules of the escrow legislation. The legal entitlement and the practical route and timing for recovering funds should be considered separately.

How to assess cancellation step by step

Read the SPA as a whole. Find the unit description, specifications, handover date, permitted extensions, payment plan, buyer and developer default clauses, notice procedure, refund terms, and dispute-resolution clause. Do not rely only on a brochure or sales conversation. Check the official project record. DLD’s Project Status Enquiry lets you search by project name or number and review reported project details and completion percentage. Save a dated record. A delayed project is not necessarily a project formally cancelled by RERA. Match every instalment demand to the SPA and your receipts. Identify any missed payment or disputed construction milestone. Do not stop a bank instruction or withhold the next instalment merely because you intend to claim cancellation. Identify the legal ground. Is there a material specification change, a failure addressed by Article 20, a serious contractual breach, an agreed termination right, or a final RERA cancellation decision? List the purchase payments, registration charges, finance expenses, and any other claimed loss separately. A demand for repayment of purchase instalments is not automatically the same as a claim for every cost associated with the transaction. Where appropriate, ask the developer to explain the project status or alleged breach, provide relevant documents, and state whether it will agree to termination or another remedy. A formal legal notice should follow the SPA and the legal ground relied on. Consider a documented settlement. The parties may agree to a refund schedule, another unit, a revised payment plan, or mutual termination. Check whether the proposed document waives other rights and what happens if the developer misses a repayment date. Use the correct forum if settlement fails. Article 20 expressly refers to the competent court for purchaser termination claims. The SPA and applicable rules must also be reviewed for any valid arbitration clause. Formal project cancellation and liquidation may involve a different process. There is no single reliable court timeline for every off-plan dispute.

What determines the refund?

When buyers ask how to cancel off-plan property Dubai and recover money, these factors often decide the practical answer:

Reason for termination: Developer breach, mutual agreement, buyer default, and formal RERA project cancellation have different consequences.

Developer breach, mutual agreement, buyer default, and formal RERA project cancellation have different consequences. SPA wording: Review refund, retention, notice, extension, and dispute clauses.

Review refund, retention, notice, extension, and dispute clauses. Official status: Is the project active, delayed, unfinished, or cancelled by a final RERA decision?

Is the project active, delayed, unfinished, or cancelled by a final RERA decision? Construction progress: The statutory remedies available to a developer after purchaser default can depend on project completion.

The statutory remedies available to a developer after purchaser default can depend on project completion. Payment evidence: Bank records and receipts establish what was actually paid and to whom.

Bank records and receipts establish what was actually paid and to whom. Available funds and enforcement: A legal right to repayment does not, by itself, establish when the money will be recovered.

Importantly, the statutory amounts a developer may retain following a purchaser default procedure should not be presented as a standard cancellation fee for every buyer. They do not automatically decide what a buyer recovers after proving developer breach.

Review your SPA before you act

Considering cancellation or facing a disputed refund? Get the contract, project record, payment history, and proposed remedy reviewed together before withholding an instalment or signing a release.

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy advises property buyers and investors on Dubai off-plan agreements, developer disputes, and litigation. Its property team can assess the relevant documents and explain the available routes without promising a particular result.

Call the firm or use the WhatsApp option on its off-plan property services page to request a confidential consultation. You can also leave a general question in the comments or subscribe for further Dubai property-law guides. Do not publish your SPA or payment information in a comment.

Conclusion

To cancel off-plan property Dubai and recover money, first identify why the agreement should end. A developer’s alleged breach, a buyer’s decision to withdraw, and formal cancellation of the project lead to different outcomes. Preserve the SPA and payment records, confirm official project status, and assess the refund route before stopping payments or signing a settlement.

FAQ’s

1. Can I cancel an off-plan Dubai purchase because I changed my mind?

Changing your mind does not automatically terminate a binding SPA. Check any agreed exit right or negotiated settlement option and obtain advice about possible buyer-default consequences.

2. Can I cancel because the developer missed the handover date?

Possibly, depending on the SPA, valid extensions, project status, length and cause of delay, and applicable legal grounds. A missed date alone does not guarantee cancellation or a refund.

3. When can a buyer get all payments back?

Dubai’s amended off-plan law provides for refund of purchaser payments under the escrow-law procedures when a project is cancelled by a final reasoned RERA decision. Other claims require their own contractual and legal analysis.

4. Can I stop paying while I request cancellation?

A missed instalment may trigger the purchaser-default procedure. Obtain advice before withholding payment.

5. Where can I check whether the project is progressing?

Use DLD’s Project Status Enquiry to review the reported completion percentage and project details. Ask DLD or a legal adviser if the formal status is unclear.

6. Must I go to court to cancel?

Parties may reach a properly documented mutual settlement. Where termination is contested on a ground under Article 20, a buyer may seek relief from the competent court, subject to review of the contract and applicable dispute provisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.