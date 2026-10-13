Subleasing Under Dubai’s Tenancy Law: Concept, Conditions, Prohibitions, And Legal Consequences

The tenancy relationship between property owners and their tenants occupies a central place in the Dubai real estate market, given the interplay of economic and legal considerations it entails. The Dubai legislator addressed this relationship through Law No. (26) of 2007 Regulating the Relationship Between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, and subsequently amended a number of its provisions by Law No. (33) of 2008, in pursuit of a more precise balance betw

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Introduction

The tenancy relationship between property owners and their tenants occupies a central place in the Dubai real estate market, given the interplay of economic and legal considerations it entails. The Dubai legislator addressed this relationship through Law No. (26) of 2007 Regulating the Relationship Between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, and subsequently amended a number of its provisions by Law No. (33) of 2008, in pursuit of a more precise balance between the rights of the contracting parties and the stability of the real estate market.

Among the issues that raise the greatest practical difficulty within this framework is that of subleasing, whereby the original tenant lets the leased property — in whole or in part — to a third party known as the “subtenant”, who is not a party to the original lease concluded with the owner or landlord. This issue is of particular significance given the range of legal consequences that flow from it, both as to the validity and enforceability of the arrangement, and as to the sanction prescribed where it is effected in breach of the law.

This study seeks to examine the legal concept of subleasing as settled by the Dubai legislator, to set out the conditions that must be satisfied for its lawfulness, to identify the circumstances in which it is prohibited, and ultimately to determine the legal sanction prescribed for breach of these provisions, drawing on the statutory text of Law No. (26) of 2007 and its amendments.

I. The Legislative Framework Governing the Tenancy Relationship in the Emirate of Dubai

Law No. (26) of 2007 Regulating the Relationship Between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai was enacted to establish a special legislative framework governing this relationship, distinct from the general provisions of Federal Law No. (5) of 1985 on the Civil Transactions Law. The Law established a dedicated adjudicative mechanism, the Special Judicial Committee for the Settlement of Disputes Between Landlords and Tenants, whose jurisdiction later devolved to the Rental Disputes Settlement Centre in Dubai.

Law No. (33) of 2008 subsequently replaced the text of a number of articles of the original Law, including Articles (2), (3), (4), (9), (13), (14), (15), (25), (26), (29) and (36), with a view to addressing practical difficulties that had emerged following the enactment of the original Law — particularly in relation to the determination of the fair rent, the grounds for eviction of the tenant, and the question of subleasing that forms the subject of this study.

II. Foundational Legal Concepts: The Lease Contract and Its Parties

Article (2) of the Law, as amended, defines the lease contract as “the contract under which the landlord undertakes to enable the tenant to make use of the property for a specified purpose and a specified term in consideration of a specified rent.” It is clear from this definition that the lease is a consensual contract binding on both parties, resting on three essential elements: use of the property, a defined term, and a defined consideration (the rent).

The same article defines the parties to this relationship as follows:

Landlord: the natural or juridical person who holds, by law or by agreement, the right to dispose of the property, as well as any person to whom ownership of the property is transferred during the term of the lease, or anyone acting on such person’s behalf or lawfully representing them — including a tenant authorised by the landlord to sublease.

Tenant: the natural or juridical person who makes use of the property under a lease contract, and any person to whom the tenancy is lawfully transferred by the tenant.

Subtenant: the natural or juridical person who makes use of the property, or any part of it, under a lease contract concluded with the tenant.

What is most notable in these definitions is that the legislator expressly recognised that a tenant may itself be “a tenant authorised by the landlord to sublease” vis-à-vis a third party — a recognition that provides the statutory foundation for the lawfulness of subleasing, provided its conditions are satisfied, as discussed below.

III. The Legal Characterisation of Subleasing

1. Distinguishing the Sublease from the Original Lease

Subleasing consists in the original tenant (acting as sub-landlord) entering into a new and independent lease contract with a third party — the subtenant — enabling that party to make use of the property originally leased to the tenant, in whole or in part, in consideration of a rent agreed between them.

Two essential consequences follow from this characterisation. First, the sublease is a contract independent in its own constitutive elements and conditions, yet it remains contingent, in its existence, on the original lease: where the original lease expires or is terminated, the sublease necessarily expires with it. Second, the subtenant has no direct contractual relationship with the owner or original landlord; its contractual relationship is confined to the original tenant alone — which explains, as discussed below, why the subtenant’s right of recourse for compensation is confined to the original tenant and does not extend to the landlord.

2. The Legal Nature of the Relationship Between the Tenant and the Subtenant

Subleasing is no more than a specific application, within the general theory of contract, of the concept of subletting: the original tenant assumes, vis-à-vis the subtenant, the position of a landlord, without thereby being released from its original obligations toward the owner or landlord under the original lease. The original tenant remains fully liable to the landlord for the performance of all its contractual obligations, including ensuring the proper use of the property by the subtenant.

IV. Conditions for the Lawfulness of Subleasing

A close reading of the Law — in particular Article (25)(1)(b) and Article (2), as amended — shows that subleasing is not prohibited as such, but is conditional upon a fundamental requirement: the landlord’s prior, express, written consent. This follows a contrario from Article (25)(1)(b), which attaches the sanction of eviction to subleasing effected “without obtaining the landlord’s written consent”, meaning that subleasing effected with the landlord’s written consent constitutes a lawful arrangement, enforceable against all parties.

Condition One: Express Written Consent of the Landlord

The landlord’s implicit knowledge of, or silence regarding, the fact of a sublease does not suffice to render it lawful. Consent must be written and express, whether contained within the original lease as a contractual term or given subsequently in a separate instrument. This legislative rigour reflects the legislator’s concern to enable the landlord to control the identity of the occupants of its property, thereby preserving its right to choose with whom it deals.

Condition Two: The Obligation to Register the Sublease

Article (4)(2) of the Law requires the registration, with the competent authority (the Real Estate Regulation Agency, and subsequently the Dubai Land Department through the “Ejari” system), of “all lease contracts relating to properties subject to the provisions of this Law, and any amendments made to such contracts.” Given the general terms of this provision, this obligation extends to the sublease as a lease contract in its own right, such that its registration is required to render it enforceable against third parties and before the official authorities.

Condition Three: No Departure from the Scope of the Consent Granted

The original tenant must remain within the limits of the consent granted to it, whether as to the scope of the sublease (the whole of the property, or only part of it) or as to the purpose authorised. Where consent has been given to sublease part of the property only, subleasing the property in its entirety exceeds the scope of that authorisation and the arrangement thereby loses its lawful character.

Condition Four: No Departure from the Purpose for Which the Property Was Let

Article (25)(1)(f) entitles the landlord to seek eviction where the tenant “uses the property for a purpose other than that for which it was let, or uses it in a manner inconsistent with the planning, construction and land-use regulations in force in the Emirate.” The same logic applies to subleasing: the subtenant’s use of the property must be consistent with the purpose specified in the original lease (residential, commercial, professional, or otherwise), failing which an independent ground for eviction arises.

V. Prohibitions on Subleasing

In light of the foregoing, the circumstances in which subleasing is prohibited, or loses its lawful character, may be summarised as follows:

Subleasing without obtaining the landlord’s prior written consent — the primary and express prohibition set out in Article (25)(1)(b).

The tenant’s departure from the limits of the consent granted, whether as to scope (whole or part), duration, or purpose.

Use of the sublease to circumvent the purpose for which the property was originally let, or to breach the planning and construction regulations in force in the Emirate.

Use of the property, through the subtenant, for an unlawful purpose or in a manner contrary to public order or public morals, under Article (25)(1)(c).

Failure to register the sublease with the competent authority — a procedural default that may, in the appropriate circumstances, be raised as a defence to reliance on the sublease before the official authorities.

VI. The Sanction for Subleasing in Breach of the Law

Article (25)(1)(b) of the Law, as amended by Law No. (33) of 2008, is the pivotal provision governing the sanction for breach of the subleasing regime. It attaches two concurrent consequences to a tenant’s act of subleasing the property, or any part of it, without obtaining the landlord’s written consent: eviction extends to both the tenant and the subtenant, and the subtenant retains the right of recourse against the tenant for compensation.

1. The Landlord’s Right to Seek Eviction

This provision entitles the landlord to seek the tenant’s eviction from the property before the expiry of the lease term, by way of exception to the general rule that a lease may not be terminated before its term. This ground is established upon mere proof of the fact of an unauthorised sublease, without any need to demonstrate that the landlord has suffered actual loss.

2. Eviction Extends to Both the Original Tenant and the Subtenant

The salient feature of this provision is that the effect of eviction is not confined to the defaulting original tenant, but extends equally to the subtenant — notwithstanding that the latter may have had no knowledge that the original tenant had not obtained the landlord’s consent. This legislative solution is explained on the basis that the subtenant’s right to occupy the property derives from a contract that, absent the landlord’s consent, is not in the first place enforceable against the landlord; the subtenant therefore has no right to continued occupation of a property in respect of which no enforceable legal relationship exists with its owner.

3. The Subtenant’s Right of Recourse Against the Original Tenant for Compensation

To mitigate the loss that a subtenant may suffer upon eviction from a property it believed — generally in good faith — that it lawfully occupied, the provision expressly affords the subtenant a right of recourse for compensation against the original tenant who sublet the property without consent. This right rests on the original tenant’s contractual breach, in that it failed to fulfil its obligation to secure the subtenant’s safe and stable enjoyment of the property throughout the term of the contract concluded between them.

It should be noted that this right to compensation is a general civil right founded on contractual liability, and — depending on the nature and extent of the loss — may require recourse to the ordinary civil courts for the assessment of appropriate compensation, in addition to any matter that may be raised before the Rental Disputes Settlement Centre to the extent connected with the tenancy relationship itself.

4. Procedural Formalities to be Observed

The final paragraph of Article (25) requires that, for the purposes of an eviction claim under paragraph (1) — within which unauthorised subleasing falls — the tenant be notified by the landlord through a notary public or by registered mail. It should be noted that, unlike paragraphs (a) and (h), which expressly provide for a thirty-day period for remedying the default before an eviction claim may proceed (relating respectively to rent arrears and breach of general obligations), paragraph (b) on subleasing does not expressly repeat this requirement. Legal practitioners should therefore exercise particular caution when relying on this ground, and should have regard to the settled jurisprudence of the Rental Disputes Settlement Centre in Dubai on this point.

VII. Practical Observations and Recommendations

Original lease contracts should include a clear and express clause addressing whether subleasing is permitted or prohibited, and setting out the mechanism for obtaining written consent, so as to avoid any subsequent dispute as to whether such consent was given.

Tenants wishing to sublease should ensure that they have obtained documented written consent and should register the sublease contract with the competent authority.

Prospective subtenants are advised, before concluding their contracts, to request sight of the original lease contract, or of the landlord’s written consent given to the original tenant, so as to avoid the risk of eviction notwithstanding their own good faith.

Landlords seeking to pursue eviction on the ground of unauthorised subleasing should document the breach and observe strictly the procedural formalities relating to notice, so as to secure acceptance of the eviction claim before the Rental Disputes Settlement Centre.

Conclusion

This study concludes that the Dubai legislator has not prohibited subleasing outright, but has made it conditional upon a fundamental requirement — the landlord’s prior written consent — thereby striking a balance between the tenant’s interest in the economic exploitation of its right to use the property, on the one hand, and the landlord’s interest in retaining control over its property and choosing who occupies it, on the other. The legislator is to be commended for expressly affording the subtenant a right of recourse for compensation against the original tenant in the event of eviction for breach of this condition, achieving a measure of balance and fairness notwithstanding the severity of an eviction that extends to a party not directly responsible for the breach. It remains incumbent upon legal practitioners and participants in the Dubai real estate market to devote due care to this issue when drafting and reviewing lease contracts, so as to guard against its potential legal risks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.