27 November 2024

Podcast: Real-World Assets—A Digital Transformation

Jersey Technology
Digitisation in the asset management sector continues to evolve. According to a survey from Calastone, 67% of US managers expect to have tokenised offerings within the next 12 months. A recent podcast episode from Jersey Finance looks at this topic.

In the episode, titled 'Real-World Assets—A Digital Transformation', Peggy Gielen, Legal and Technical Manager at Jersey Finance, talks to Philip Pirecki, Americas Lead, about the tokenisation of real-world assets from a US standpoint and why jurisdictions matter in this digital transformation.

This is particularly timely given the recent publication of guidance from the Jersey Financial Services Commission, focussing on this area. Jersey's approach ensures that virtual assets are treated the same as securitisation vehicles. The solution is therefore proven, flexible and has regulatory clarity.

Listen to the podcast now.

Read more about the Island of Jersey as a jurisdiction for securitising real-world assets

