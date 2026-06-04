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4 June 2026

How Will Recent Updates To The Jersey Companies Law Affect You?

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Carey Olsen

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Carey Olsen is a leading offshore law firm. We advise on Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey law.
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Jersey companies law has been amended from to increase the flexibility of Jersey companies and make their use simpler and more efficient.
Jersey Corporate/Commercial Law
David Taylor and James Willmott
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Location: Jersey

Content Authors: David Taylor James Willmott

Jersey companies law has been amended from to increase the flexibility of Jersey companies and make their use simpler and more efficient.

Carey Olsen partners David Taylor and James Willmott have been working with key stakeholders, including the Government of Jersey, the Jersey Financial Services Commission and Jersey Finance, on reforming Jersey’s companies laws for the past decade.

To see how this will affect your company click the relevant briefing below:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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David Taylor
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James Willmott
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