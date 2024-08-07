ARTICLE
7 August 2024

Thailand Announces New Investment Incentives For Data Hosting

TG
Tilleke & Gibbins

Contributor

Tilleke & Gibbins logo
Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 190 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.
Explore
On June 28, 2024, Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI) updated its list of promoted activities to include data hosting, which is listed as "Activity 8.2.4 Data Hosting Services."
Thailand Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Photo of Nopparat Lalitkomon
Photo of Napassorn Lertussavavivat
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 28, 2024, Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI) updated its list of promoted activities to include data hosting, which is listed as "Activity 8.2.4 Data Hosting Services."

Qualifying data hosting services are eligible for a corporate income tax exemption (capped) for eight years, along with other tax and nontax incentives, such as import duty exemption on imported machinery to be used in the project, the right for foreigners to own land, and work permit and visa facilitation for expats, among others.

To be eligible for these BOI incentives, projects must:

  • Provide services for leasing host servers for data storage (data hosting);
  • Have at least two data centers located in Thailand that meet or exceed the ISO/IEC 27001 data center standards; and
  • Have an investment amount (excluding cost of land and working capital) of at least THB 5 billion.

Apart from the above specific criteria, projects also need to comply with the general BOI criteria, such as a debt-to-equity ratio no higher than 3:1, submission of a feasibility study report, and use of new machinery, among others.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Photo of Nopparat Lalitkomon
Nopparat Lalitkomon
Photo of Napassorn Lertussavavivat
Napassorn Lertussavavivat
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More