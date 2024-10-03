ARTICLE
3 October 2024

Tax: Recent Tax Appeals Commission Determinations And Court Judgments (3 Of 2024)

RL
RDJ LLP

Contributor

RDJ LLP logo
At RDJ, we combine legal insight and human intelligence to deliver long-lasting business impact. As one of Ireland’s leading corporate law firms, we’re as ambitious for your business as you are. With offices in Cork, Dublin, Galway and London, we represent clients from scaling and established Irish companies to multinationals, financial institutions and global insurance companies with unique cross-sectoral expertise. We build meaningful relationships with clients and counsel to deliver tangible value for more sustainable businesses, becoming our client’s most trusted advisors and the number one employer of choice for legal talent in Ireland. And, by investing in the progress of our people and harnessing new technologies, we power agile decision-making that adds long-term value every step of the way. Legal Insights. Human Intelligence. Business Impact
Explore Firm Details
The Tax Appeals Commission and the Courts have considered the following questions in recent months...
Ireland Tax
Photo of Mark Ludlow
Authors

The Tax Appeals Commission and the Courts have considered the following questions in recent months:

  • How do you value goodwill?
  • Does a debt write-off create a trading receipt?
  • Can defects in a Revenue notice be deemed cured by the taxpayer's own knowledge?
  • Where a company overpays for the acquisition of an asset and the price is left outstanding as a director's loan, does the tax-point arise when the director's loan (in favour of the director) is created, or when the sums are drawn down by the director?
  • When does a land-dealing/development trade commence?
  • When is a debt considered to be a 'debt on security' (to allow CGT loss relief)?

RDJ Senior Associate Mark Ludlow is a regular contributor to the Irish Tax Review, writing the feature Direct Tax Cases: Decisions from the Irish Courts and Tax Appeals Commission Determinations. The current feature examines decisions which considered the above questions and others.

Read the full article here.

This article first appeared in Irish Tax Review Issue 3 (2024) © Irish Tax Institute.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark Ludlow
Mark Ludlow
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More