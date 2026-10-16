Unlocking Biomethane’s Energy Potential Requires A Clear Framework

Biomethane’s role in Northern Ireland’s energy transition

As Northern Ireland considers how best to decarbonise its economy, attention has understandably focused on renewable electricity. However, meeting our longer-term emissions targets will also require further consideration of how we decarbonise heat and transport, support businesses and rural communities, and maintain a secure and resilient energy system.

In that context, biomethane could play an important role in Northern Ireland’s future energy mix. As a renewable gas that can be transported through the existing gas network and, in appropriate circumstances, used in existing appliances, it offers a potential route to reducing emissions while making use of infrastructure already in place.

The opportunity is particularly relevant given the strength of Northern Ireland’s agricultural sector.

Biomethane is produced from organic material, including agricultural waste, creating the potential to turn an environmental challenge into a valuable energy resource. A new report published by the Green Gas Taskforce titled Northern Ireland’s Green Gas Opportunity has concluded that there is sufficient sustainable feedstock in Northern Ireland to generate eight terawatt hours of biomethane which would meet almost half of Northern Ireland’s existing economy-wide gas demand and more than 100% of gas demand from homes and businesses.

Economic, environmental and energy security benefits

Developing the biomethane industry could help address agricultural emissions while creating a new revenue stream for farmers and supporting improved waste and nutrient management. Better management of agricultural and organic waste could also support water quality, particularly in the Lough Neagh catchment, while contributing to a more circular economy.

An additional benefit of biomethane is its contribution to energy security. As Northern Ireland’s current energy system is reliant on imported fossil fuels, producing more energy locally can displace imported fossil fuels and reduce exposure to international price volatility and geopolitical uncertainty.

Investment in biomethane could also create jobs and stimulate rural economic activity. The Green Gas Taskforce estimates that the biomethane industry could deliver 3,000 jobs by 2050, many of which would be in rural communities.

The need for a clear policy and regulatory framework

Realising this potential, however, will require more than investment in technology and infrastructure – the policy, legal and regulatory framework will be equally important.

Biomethane projects are capital intensive and require confidence that the rules governing their development, operation and revenues will remain sufficiently stable over the long term.

While neighbouring jurisdictions have introduced support mechanisms for renewable gas, Northern Ireland does not currently have a dedicated framework capable of providing the same level of certainty for large-scale deployment.

There is therefore a need for appropriate policy, legal and regulatory provisions to be developed. This could include a mechanism to support biomethane production, together with a clear target for its production.

Without such certainty, projects may struggle to secure the significant private investment required to move from development to construction and operation.

Planning, permitting and the path to net zero

Planning and permitting will also require careful consideration. Anaerobic digestion facilities can raise legitimate concerns around traffic, odour and environmental impacts, while developers must navigate planning, environmental, waste and grid connection requirements. These safeguards are important, but a clearer regulatory pathway could reduce uncertainty and delays while ensuring environmental and community interests remain protected.

Northern Ireland’s legally binding target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 provides a clear direction of travel. The next step is to establish the policy, legal and regulatory framework needed to turn that ambition into investable projects.