Inside The AI Act: In Conversation With Dr. Laura Caroli (Podcast)

AI expert and Technology Partner Dr. Barry Scannell sits down with Dr. Laura Caroli, former Senior Policy Advisor at the European Parliament and co‑rapporteur on the EU AI Act.

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AI expert and Technology Partner Dr. Barry Scannell sits down with Dr. Laura Caroli, former Senior Policy Advisor at the European Parliament and co‑rapporteur on the EU AI Act.

This podcast takes an insider's look at how the world's most ambitious AI regulation was negotiated, rewritten, challenged, and finally agreed. A must‑listen for anyone working in AI, tech policy, or digital regulation.

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