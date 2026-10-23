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23 October 2026

Final Reports On RTS Submitted To The European Commission By AMLA

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On 1 October 2026, AMLA finalised three sets of regulatory technical standards (RTS) defining key measures companies and professionals must apply to reduce money laundering and terrorist financing risks.
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On 1 October 2026, AMLA finalised three sets of regulatory technical standards (RTS) defining key measures companies and professionals must apply to reduce money laundering and terrorist financing risks. 

The three RTS cover distinct areas of AML/CFT requirements: 

  • Business relationships and occasional transactions: how companies and professionals should distinguish between the two, and how to identify linked transactions, so that customer due diligence thresholds are applied consistently. Link here 

  • Customer due diligence: the information companies and professionals must collect and verify, including proportionate measures for lower-risk situations, non-face-to-face verification, electronic identification, and screening of politically exposed persons (PEPs), their family members and close associates. Link here 

  • Group-wide arrangements: minimum requirements for effective group-wide AML/CFT arrangements, including governance, risk management, internal controls and secure information sharing. Link here 

The final draft RTS have now been submitted to the European Commission. Once adopted and published in the Official Journal of the EU, they are proposed to apply six months after their entry into force.

Further Dillon Eustace analysis of the RTS will follow in due course.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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