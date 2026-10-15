Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction - October 2026

Legal and regulatory developments impacting sectors across the economy, including energy, construction and engineering, transport and digital infrastructure.

Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.

Legal and regulatory developments impacting sectors across the economy, including energy, construction and engineering, transport and digital infrastructure.

REFORM OF PUBLIC PROCUREMENT

The European Commission published its proposal for a Regulation on public contracts and concessions to reform the EU’s public procurement regime.

Read more in our briefing: New EU public procurement regime: Legislative process begins

ENERGY CUSTOMERS (INCLUDING DATA CENTRES)

In Ireland, there are new rules on fault ride through for transmission-connected customers. At EU level, a new Regulation establishes a common rating scheme for data centres, while a separate consultation focuses on minimum performance standards for data centres operating in Europe.

Read our insights blog post: Energy update: CRU decision on new requirements for demand customers (fault ride through)

Read our insights blog post: Data centres: New Regulation on rating scheme and consultation on minimum performance standards

PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT

A significant package of draft Planning and Development Regulations under the Planning and Development Act 2024 Act has been published.

Read more in our Environment section

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.