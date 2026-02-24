Olivia O'Kane Joins Newstalk To Unpack The Irish Defamation (Amendment) Bill

Ireland has passed its most significant defamation reform in over 15 years. Olivia O'Kane speaks to Newstalk about the landmark Defamation (Amendment) Bill, which abolishes jury trials, introduces a "serious harm" test for corporate claimants, and brings in new anti-SLAPP protections-aligning Irish law more closely with England & Wales and Northern Ireland.

Listen from 19:25 to hear Olivia's discussion.

Newstalk: Calling Time on Ireland's Anonymous Keyboard Warriors

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.