24 February 2026

Olivia O'Kane Joins Newstalk To Unpack The Irish Defamation (Amendment) Bill

Lewis Silkin

Ireland has passed its most significant defamation reform in over 15 years. Olivia O'Kane speaks to Newstalk about the landmark Defamation (Amendment) Bill...
Ireland Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Olivia O'Kane
Ireland has passed its most significant defamation reform in over 15 years. Olivia O'Kane speaks to Newstalk about the landmark Defamation (Amendment) Bill, which abolishes jury trials, introduces a "serious harm" test for corporate claimants, and brings in new anti-SLAPP protections-aligning Irish law more closely with England & Wales and Northern Ireland.

Listen from 19:25 to hear Olivia's discussion.

Newstalk: Calling Time on Ireland's Anonymous Keyboard Warriors

Olivia O'Kane
