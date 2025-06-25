PRS Rent Reform – Legislation Considerations

The Government announced changes to rent controls and increased tenant protections in the private rented sector on 10 June 2025.
Read more about the announcement in our recent briefing: Government Announces Measures on PRS Rent Reform – Arthur Cox LLP.
The main changes (based on the Government press release) and what we hope to see clarified in the draft legislation is set out below.
|Change
|What requires clarification in the draft legislation?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Has the Government implemented any of the changes?
- Yes. The Residential Tenancies (Amendment) Act 2025 was signed into law on 19 June 2025 extending RPZs to the entire country and extending current RPZs to 28 February 2026.
- This means that the current rules capping rent setting and rent increases at the lower of 2% or inflation (as recorded by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices/HICP) apply to all areas from 20 June 2025 to 28 February 2026.
Will the extension of RPZs to the entire country impact institutional PRS landlords?
- No. Most institutional PRS landlords are already operating in RPZs, which cover approx. 80% of the country, so this change is not hugely significant for them.
- Smaller landlords in areas not currently subject to RPZs will be impacted more.
What about student accommodation?
- The Government press release did not mention student accommodation.
- It was reported and confirmed by the Ministers for Housing and Higher Education on 16 June 2025 that exemptions to the new rules are being considered for purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA).
- The exemption may mean that PBSA will continue to be subject to the current rules whereby rent setting and rent increases are capped at the lower of 2% or inflation – this will need to be clarified in the draft legislation.
When will the draft legislation be published?
- Heads of the draft legislation will be published before the Dáil summer recess in mid-July.
- It may be the autumn before the detailed legislation is published.
We are monitoring developments closely and will publish further briefings as more information becomes available.
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.