What's Another Year 2025 - Real Estate

Commercial Landlord and Tenant

Sub-Letting of Grey Space

As occupiers continue to reassess their space requirements, we expect a continued focus on sub-letting of 'grey space' in 2025. Another year has passed without judicial commentary on the provisions of Section 78 of the Landlord and Tenant (Amendment) Act 1980, which may allow sub-tenants to remain in possession after termination of a head lease – even in the case of a default by the head tenant.

Real Estate-related Legislation

The following real estate-related Bills lapsed on the dissolution of the Dáil and Seanad in November 2024 and will need to be reintroduced by the next government if they are to progress further:

Residential Tenancies (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill 2024 (the 'Right to Bid' Bill)

Registration of Short-Term Tourism Letting Bill

Land (Zoning Value Sharing) Bill

Energy Performance of Buildings Bill

Heat (Networks and Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill (the last Government approved the General Scheme)

Remediation of Defects in Apartments and Duplexes Bill

Building Standards Regulatory Authority Bill

Fire Services Bill

'Right to Bid' Bill

The Residential Tenancies (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill, published in July 2024, proposed to amend the Residential Tenancies Act 2004 to require a landlord terminating a tenancy on the grounds of intention to sell, to serve a notice inviting the tenant to make a bid on the dwelling during a 90-day period.

It was proposed that during the 90-day period, the landlord could only enter into an enforceable agreement to sell the dwelling to the tenant or one of the following that bids in writing to purchase the dwelling on foot of a request to do so by the tenant (with the aim of keeping the tenant in situ): a housing authority; an approved housing body (AHB); or the Housing Agency.

After that period had expired the landlord could seek third-party bids, but the Bill contained additional anti-avoidance provisions to oblige the landlord to offer the property to the tenant again if a third-party bid was less than a bid made on behalf of the tenant.

The Bill contained several exemptions where the first refusal provisions would not apply, including provisions relating to student specific accommodation, AHB and cost rental properties, and multi-let properties where all the units in a property were in sale.

Registration of Short-Term Tourism Letting Bill (STTL Bill)

This Bill proposed the creation of a short-term lettings register and will require those offering accommodation on a short-term basis to tourists (21 days or less) to be registered; to hold a valid registration number issued by Fáilte Ireland (the Irish tourism board); and confirm they have planning permission, where applicable.

The last government was expected to progress the STTL Bill following the decision by the EU to approve (with some modifications) the government's proposals to regulate short-term lettings (STLs). The general scheme of the STTL Bill was revised on foot of the adoption in April 2024 of the EU Short Term Rental Regulation which focuses on STL data collection and sharing and must be transposed by member states by 20 May 2026.

Given this implementation deadline, it is expected that the STTL Bill (along with updated planning guidance for the STL sector) will be progressed by the next government in 2025.

Land (Zoning Value Sharing) Bill

This Bill, published in September 2024, proposed to permit the State to secure a proportion of the uplift in land values resulting from rezoning decisions.

The proposal was that where rezoned land is developed, and an uplift in land value was realised, a proportion of that value, being 25% of the zoning value of the land, would be payable to the relevant planning authority as a condition of the grant of planning permission before a commencement notice for subsequent development is lodged with the building control authority.

The zoning value payment was proposed to apply to residential, commercial, and industrial zoned lands as well as designated SDZ lands. The payment would have been in addition to existing Part V obligations, the residential zoned land tax and development contributions.

Housing

2025 will likely see further regulatory measures being introduced to increase housing availability and affordability and may see the continued implementation of the last government's 'Housing for All' plan or an amended version, depending on what is agreed in the next Programme for Government.

Rent Controls

The last government extended residential rent controls to 31 December 2025. A decision on whether to extend these controls beyond the end of 2025 will need to be made by the next government.

Housing Commission Report

The report of the Housing Commission was published in May 2024. 2025 may see the implementation of some of the Commission's recommendations including:

proposed wording for a housing referendum (by way of amendment to Article 40 of the Constitution) which would include recognition by the State of the fundamental importance of having a home and a specific guarantee for access to housing

establishing a statutory body to coordinate housing delivery

a land price register

reforming the current system of rent regulation and establishing a system of 'Reference Rents'

amalgamating the regulatory agencies involved in regulating rental accommodation and strengthening enforcement powers

Initiating a review of multi-unit developments legislation

The report's recommendations were to be reviewed by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage, an inter-departmental group, the Office of the Attorney General and the Housing Agency with a view to the proposals informing the last government's 'Housing for All' Action Plan Update.

Decarbonising the Built Environment

Energy Performance of Buildings Directive

The Recast Energy Performance of Buildings Directive entered into force on 28 May 2024. EU member states must transpose the Directive into national law by 29 May 2026.

The Commission has issued the first of a series of guidance documents to support member states in transposing and implementing the Directive. The guidance concerns Article 17(15) which has an earlier transposition date (1 January 2025), and which is aimed at helping to phase out, in a gradual manner, boilers powered by fossil fuels. The European Union (Energy Performance of Buildings) Regulations 2024 transpose Article 17(15) to provide that, from 1 January 2025, public bodies shall not provide any financial incentives for the installation of stand-alone boilers powered by fossil fuels, other than those already approved under EU funds.

We expect the next government to progress the Energy Performance of Buildings Bill and other legislative measures to transpose the Directive in 2025.

ESG/Green Clauses in Commercial Leases

2024 has seen a continuation of the trend towards incorporating ESG/green clauses into occupational lease arrangements in Ireland. We expect this trend to continue in 2025 with a continued focus on lease parties sharing environmental performance data to enable landlords monitor and improve the environmental performance of buildings.

Arthur Cox led the development of The Chancery Lane Project Green Clauses for Irish Commercial Leases published in February 2023.

District Heating

The General Scheme of the Heat (Networks and Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill was published in November 2024. The Bill will provide a regulatory framework for district heating, a way of delivering heat in the form of hot water through a network of highly insulated pipelines, using waste heat from installations such as data centres, waste facilities, and industry. Under the Scheme, buildings owned by State authorities would be required to connect to available district heating and cooling networks.

We have seen district heating service charge regimes deployed in recent transactions, e.g. the LDA/Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council development at Shanganagh Castle Estate, Shankill, Co. Dublin. Given the scale of the climate challenge, we expect this legislation to be progressed in 2025.

Taxation

Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT)

Budget 2025 introduced changes to the residential zoned land tax (RZLT) which have been implemented by the Finance Act 2024 (Section 114).

Landowners whose lands are in scope for the RZLT (the first payment of which is due on 1 February 2025) will be given an opportunity to avail of an exemption in 2025 if they seek to have their land rezoned to reflect the activity they carry out on their land, e.g. active farming.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage will issue guidelines to local authorities indicating that they should consider and accommodate rezoning requests where landowners seek to continue existing economic activity.

Foreign Direct Investment Screening Regime

Screening of Third Country Transactions Act 2023

The FDI screening mechanism in the Screening of Third Country Transactions Act 2023 (the Screening Act) became operational on 1 January 2025.

The Screening Act sets out a framework to enable the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment to review, for the first time, transactions involving foreign investment (which would include investment from the UK and the US) that may impact on security or public order in Ireland. The Screening Act provides for the review of transactions involving foreign investment (including critical infrastructure which could include certain real estate assets) that may impact on security or public order.

