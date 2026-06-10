Adapting Aviation Finance Structures To A Changing Landscape

Recent developments in the aviation financing market are driving a noticeable shift in how transactions are being structured.

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Recent developments in the aviation financing market are driving a noticeable shift in how transactions are being structured. As funding sources diversify and regulatory pressures increase, stakeholders are placing greater emphasis on flexibility, scalability and efficiency in their financing platforms.

While traditional structures remain central to the market, there is growing interest in alternative approaches that can better accommodate evolving commercial and regulatory demands.

Master trust structures gaining traction

One area of increasing focus is the use of master trust structures in aircraft ABS transactions.

Unlike single issuance structures, a master trust enables multiple aircraft portfolios to be financed through a single platform, with the ability to issue different series of notes over time. This approach allows issuers to scale transactions more efficiently and access capital markets on a repeat basis, rather than through standalone deals.

In practice, this can offer a number of advantages, including increased flexibility in funding strategies, broader investor participation and potential cost efficiencies over time. As a result, master trusts are continuing to gain traction as issuers look for more dynamic financing solutions.

Growth in alternative financing channels

Another notable trend is the continued growth of Islamic finance in the aviation sector.

Structures such as Ijara, Mudaraba and Sukuk are being used increasingly to provide Shari’a compliant financing solutions, with airlines and leasing companies exploring these options as part of a broader funding strategy.

Ireland continues to play an important role in this space, offering an established legal and tax framework that specifically caters for a wide range of Islamic finance structures. This has contributed to Irelands position as a key global hub for Islamic finance in aviation and other sectors.

A more flexible, platform-driven approach

Taken together, these developments point to a shift towards more flexible, platform-based approaches to aviation finance.

Whether through the use of master trusts, alternative financing structures or more sophisticated cross-border arrangements, market participants are adapting to ensure that their structures can respond to both commercial opportunities and regulatory change.

For a deeper look at the regulatory developments shaping these trends, read our companion article on the evolving regulatory landscape here.

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