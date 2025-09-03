Public Procurement - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, September 2025

IRELAND

Dismissal of Procurement Challenge

The High Court dismissed a challenge by the CEO of Caraglass Limited against a decision of the Minister for Education to cancel a procurement process to supply mobile phone pouches. The CEO claimed the company had been in a strong position to win the tender.

Save in exceptional circumstances, a company cannot be represented in Court by a litigant in person. Exceptional circumstances were not established. The applicant's challenge was out of time: procurement challenges must be taken within 30 calendar days after the applicant has been notified of the decision, or knew or ought to have known of the infringement alleged in the application. The Court rejected the applicant's argument that time ran from the date on which he had conducted informal safety tests involving setting fire to his and competitors' products. It was clear in the invitation to tender that the respondent could cancel the tender at any time. In a second tendering process, the applicant and another company were successful. The facts did not establish a serious injustice to the applicant that the Court was impelled to investigate and remedy, nor was there any cogent evidence of a risk to public health.

EU

Review: Foreign Subsidies Regulation

The Foreign Subsidies Regulation requires companies to notify their tenders when the estimated value of the contract exceeds €250 million, and when the company has been granted at least €4 million in foreign financial contributions from a third country in the three years before the notification. It gives the Commission certain powers to investigate and order redressive measures. The Commission is required to review its practice of implementing and enforcing the Regulation by July 2026 and then every three years and so is now seeking feedback on implementation by 18 November 2025 from interested parties.

Circular Economy Act

The European Commission is consulting until 6 November 2025 on a Circular Economy Act to enhance competitiveness while promoting more sustainable production, circular economy business models and decarbonisation. It may include mechanisms to foster the single market for waste, secondary raw materials and their use in products, including setting criteria for the public procurement of circular goods, services and works to stimulate EU demand.

Review: International Procurement Regulation

Regulation (EU) 2022/1031 is intended to facilitate access of third-country economic operators, goods and services to EU markets, and vice versa. It requires the European Commission to report, by 30 August 2025 then every two years, on application of the Regulation. In its first report, the Commission finds that the tools necessary to facilitate the application of the Regulation are in place, but that it is premature to draw conclusions as to the extent to which the instrument has met the objective of opening markets in non-EU countries.