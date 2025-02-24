The Government Legislation Programme For The Spring 2025 Session Has Been Published

The Cabinet has approved 21 bills for priority publication and 29 bills for priority drafting. Priority legislation includes the EU Data Regulation Bill, the Media Regulation Bill and the Protection of Employees (Employers' Insolvency) (Amendment) Bill. In addition, as of 18 February 2025, 11 bills have been restored to the Dáil Order Paper, and three bills have been restored to the Seanad Order Paper.

