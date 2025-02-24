The Government Legislation Programme For The Spring 2025 Session Has Been Published

William Fry is a leading full-service Irish law firm with over 310 legal and tax professionals and 460 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
The Cabinet has approved 21 bills for priority publication and 29 bills for priority drafting. Priority legislation includes the EU Data Regulation Bill, the Media Regulation Bill and the Protection of Employees.
