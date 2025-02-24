ARTICLE
24 February 2025

The Government Legislation Programme For The Spring 2025 Session Has Been Published

Ireland Government, Public Sector
Gillian Lynch and Gail Nohilly
The Cabinet has approved 21 bills for priority publication and 29 bills for priority drafting. Priority legislation includes the EU Data Regulation Bill, the Media Regulation Bill and the Protection of Employees (Employers' Insolvency) (Amendment) Bill. In addition, as of 18 February 2025, 11 bills have been restored to the Dáil Order Paper, and three bills have been restored to the Seanad Order Paper.

Click on our briefing below to view a selection of bills and proposals by industry or sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

