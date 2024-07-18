State Aid - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, July 2024

DRAFT REVISED STATE AID RULES FOR LAND AND MULTIMODAL TRANSPORT

The Commission is consulting until 20 September 2024 on its draft rules for land and multimodal transport (to replace the Guidelines on State aid for railway undertakings) and a new Transport Block-Exemption Regulation. These two sets of rules are intended to form an up-to-date rulebook for the granting of State aid in the sustainable land transport sector. Adoption is planned for the end of 2025. Further information can be found here.

GERMAN STATE AID FOR HYDROGEN CORE NETWORK

The Commission approved an estimated €3 billion scheme to support the construction of the Hydrogen Core Network, to act as the backbone for long-distance transport pipelines in Germany and connecting several Member States. The first major pipeline is expected to be operational from 2025, while the completion of the entire network is expected in 2032. Further information can be found here.

ITALIAN STATE AID FOR ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION FROM RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES

The Commission approved an Italian scheme to support a total of 4590MW of new generation capacity. The scheme will support the construction of new plants running on innovative technologies (geothermal energy, offshore wind power (floating or fixed), thermodynamic solar, floating solar, tidal, wave and other marine energy as well as on biogas and biomass). Further information can be found here.

SWEDISH STATE AID FOR BIOGENIC CARBON DIOXIDE CAPTURE AND STORAGE

The Commission approved a €3 billion scheme to support carbon capture and storage released during the combustion or processing of biomass. Further information is available here.

DRAFT AMENDMENTS TO RULES ON SMALL AMOUNTS OF AID TO THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR

The Commission is consulting until 21 July 2024 on amendments to the rules on small amounts of aid to the agricultural sector. Member States can currently grant support to the agricultural sector of up to €20,000 per beneficiary over a period of three fiscal years without prior notification for Commission approval. The Agricultural de minimis Regulation will expire on 31 December 2027 and the Commission seeks feedback on the new de minimis ceiling. Further information can be found here.

