Online Residence Permit Renewal Application Process Expanded To All Renewals

At a Glance

Effective November 4, 2024, the renewal application process for Irish Residence Permit (IRP) cards will be moved online for residents of all remaining counties of Ireland, to match the process already in place for counties in Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow, Cork and Limerick. The online portal is already open for these applicants, but is optional until November 3, 2024.

Once this is effective, IRP renewal applicants from these counties will need to apply for their IRP online, using the Immigration Service Delivery online portal.

First-time IRP applicants in these counties still require local, in-person appointments.

The situation

Effective November 4, 2024, the renewal application process for Irish Residence Permit (IRP) cards will be moved online for residents of all remaining counties of Ireland, to match the process already in place for counties in Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow, Cork and Limerick.

A closer look

Renewal applicants. IRP renewal applicants from these counties can already apply on the Immigration Service Delivery (ISD) online portal, and the online process will be mandatory for them starting November 4, 2024.

IRP renewal applicants from these counties can already apply on the Immigration Service Delivery (ISD) online portal, and the online process will be mandatory for them starting November 4, 2024. Previous application method. Previously, first-time and renewal IRP applicants had to apply in person at their local Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) office (located in local police stations).

Previously, first-time and renewal IRP applicants had to apply in person at their local Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) office (located in local police stations). First-time applicants. First-time IRP applicants still require local, in-person appointments.

Impact - benefits of online process

The renewal application process for individuals from these three counties is now more streamlined, given in-person applications are no longer necessary. Additionally, the process is more predictable since the ISD regularly publishes IRP processing times for online applications, whereas GNIB does not.

Lastly, appointment availability may improve for first-time applicants (who must still apply at the GNIB in person), since the demand for in-person appointments at local GNIB offices will decrease due to the move to online processing for renewal applicants.

Background

This policy change is part of broader digitization and centralization efforts in Ireland, with registration functions being shifted away from police in local GNIB offices and moved towards the ISD. Transition to the online system will be welcome as waiting times for appointments in several regional offices continue to exceed 15-20 weeks.

Looking ahead

Responsibility for first-time IRP appointments is expected to transition from GNIB to ISD, though the government has not announced when. When that happens, first-time IRP applicants will likely need to visit the Dublin Burgh Quay office instead of the local police station. We will report on related developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.