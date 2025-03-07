Update On The Establishment Of The Gambling Regulatory Authority Of Ireland

On 4 March 2025, the Minister for Justice signed the first Commencement Order bringing into force the first provisions of the Gambling Regulation Act 2024, thus allowing the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) to become operational. The establishment day for the GRAI is today, the 5 March 2025.

The Minister has also approved the appointment of seven members of the GRAI, who commence their roles with effect today, 5 March 2025. Paul Quinn has been appointed as Chair. Appointments to the GRAI will be for an initial period of three or four years. All members of the GRAI may be reappointed for a second four-year term. They will join the CEO Designate for the Authority, Ms Anne Marie Caulfield, appointed in September 2022, as well as her staff, in commencing the GRAI's operations.

While the Minister has indicated that the first licences under the new legislation will be issued in the coming year, the renewal process for remote bookmaker's licences which expire on 30 June 2025 will remain the same as in previous years. However, renewed remote bookmaker's licences will only be issued for a one-year term, expiring on 30 June 2026, at which point it is hoped that the new licensing regime will be fully operational.

