A Look Forward To 2025

As the year of democracy – in which more than half of the world's population went to the polls – draws to a close, the geopolitical changes will shape the future regulatory and legislative agenda, along with imperatives wrought by digital innovation (particularly the rise of AI) and climate change. We have set out below a quickglance guide to some key dates for fund managers in 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.