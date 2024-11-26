ARTICLE
26 November 2024

Establishing A Common Contractual Fund In Ireland

The Common Contractual Fund ("CCF") is one of a range of fund structures available to asset managers wishing to establish a regulated Irish fund.
The Common Contractual Fund ("CCF") is one of a range of fund structures available to asset managers wishing to establish a regulated Irish fund. CCFs are tax transparent for investors which makes them particularly attractive for pension funds and asset pooling vehicles.

What is a CCF?

A CCF is an Irish regulated fund structure that can be established either as an undertaking for collective investment in transferable securities ("UCITS") or as an alternative investment fund ("AIF"). A CCF may be established as a single standalone fund or, more commonly, as an umbrella fund comprising one or more sub-funds.

