5 September 2024

AIFMD II 101: Part 1 - Loan-Origination

On 15 April 2024, Directive 2024/927/EU ("AIFMD II") entered into force, which marked a significant milestone for the European asset management industry.
Authors
Key takeaways

  • Our advisory series considers a number of key changes for the asset management industry introduced by AIFMD II.
  • This first part of our advisory series focuses on the key changes for asset managers and funds pursuing loan origination strategies, in light of AIFMD II.

On 15 April 2024, Directive 2024/927/EU ("AIFMD II") entered into force, which marked a significant milestone for the European asset management industry. AIFMD II will introduce a harmonised framework for loan-originating activities across the European Union ("EU"), which seeks to improve risk management across the financial market and increase transparency for investors.

Our advisory series considers a number of key changes for the asset management industry introduced by AIFMD II.

The first part of our advisory series focuses on the key changes for asset managers and funds pursuing loan origination strategies, in light of AIFMD II. With the entry into force of AIFMD II, this now provides an opportunity for Ireland to align its existing domestic loan origination rules applicable to funds and to further grow its reputation as a leading domicile for loan origination funds.

Read the full advisory in the first part of our series here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

