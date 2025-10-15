Establishing A UCITS Fund In Ireland - Establishing A UCITS Fund In Ireland

- within Law Department Performance, Antitrust/Competition Law and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
There are two broad categories of regulated investment funds in Ireland. The first category comprises undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities ("UCITS"). UCITS are subject to the regulations in Ireland implementing the EU's UCITS Directive.
The second category essentially comprises all non-UCITS funds, which are defined as alternative investment funds ("AIFs").
This briefing sets out the main steps involved in establishing a UCITS in Ireland.
