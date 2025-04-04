Legal News - April 25

Welcome to our April 2025 edition of Legal News.
Here is a selection of our recent publications.
- The Consumer Protection Code is
Modernised
The Central Bank of Ireland published its modernised Consumer Protection Code, following an extensive three-year review.
- Testing the Strength of the Right to Request
Remote Work Arrangements
Recent WRC case law has assessed the extent to which redress options available to employees under the statutory right to request remote and flexible working arrangements extend.
- Navigating NIS2: Requirements, Best Practices, and
Practical Insights
Key takeaways from our panel discussion on NIS2 including key elements of NIS2, compliance tips, the importance of supply chain security and the role of the NCSC.
- Defamation Bill Revived and High Court Endorses
Higgins Damages Approach
Momentum towards the proposed reform of defamation laws was a casualty of the dissolution of Dáil Éireann last November; however, the Defamation Bill has since been restored to the Dáil Order Paper.
- Judgments Provide Key Insights in Adjudication and
Payments Disputes
The High Court recently refused to enforce an adjudicator's decision concerning a payment dispute under a statutory adjudication process under the Construction Contracts Act 2013.
- Central Bank Outlines a New Approach to
Supervision
The Central Bank of Ireland recently published an overview of the recent supervisory model changes in its 'Our Approach to Supervision' document.
- Central Bank of Ireland Eases Restrictions on
QIAIFs Providing Third-Party Guarantees
The Central Bank of Ireland has clarified the restrictions on Irish Qualifying Investor Alternative Investment Funds (QIAIFs) providing third-party guarantees.
- Diversity, Equality and Inclusion to the Fore of
New Draft Employment Legislation
The General Scheme of the Equality (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2024 proposes, among other things, to amend the Employment Equality Act 1998 and transpose some of the requirements of the Pay Transparency Directive into Irish law.
- CJEU Clarifies Validity of Asymmetric Clauses in
Finance Transactions
The recent CJEU ruling in Società Italiana Lastre SpA (SIL) v Agora SARL brings both clarity and uncertainty to asymmetric jurisdiction clauses in finance documents.
